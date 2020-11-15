Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Jameis Winston starts second half for New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees is sidelined with rib injury

Drew Brees took hard hit in second quarter

Nov 15, 2020 at 05:12 PM
Jameis-Winston-Week-10-2020

Jameis Winston started the second half at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Starter Drew Brees took a hard hit in the second quarter on a sack by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street. Street was called for unnecessary roughness on the play. The Saints announced that Brees is questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.

Brees led the Saints to a 17-10 halftime lead and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara with 1:15 left in the half. Brees was 8 of 13 for 76 yards and the touchdown.

Brees missed five games last season with a thumb injury. The Saints went 5-0.

New Orleans also lost receiver Tre'Quan Smith to a concussion after he took a shoulder to his helmet on the Saints' second touchdown drive.

