Jameis Winston starts second half for New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees is sidelined with rib injury

Jameis Winston started the second half at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Starter Drew Brees took a hard hit in the second quarter on a sack by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street. Street was called for unnecessary roughness on the play. The Saints announced that Brees is questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.

Brees led the Saints to a 17-10 halftime lead and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara with 1:15 left in the half. Brees was 8 of 13 for 76 yards and the touchdown.

Brees missed five games last season with a thumb injury. The Saints went 5-0.