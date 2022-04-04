Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on one-year contract

Johnson has played in 65 regular season games for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans

Apr 04, 2022 at 02:56 PM
New Orleans Saints
AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson on Monday, April 4, 2022. Check out Jaleel in action with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings during his five-year career.

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed defensive tackle ﻿Jaleel Johnson﻿ to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Jaleel Johnson

#59 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 316 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Johnson, 6-3, 316, was a fourth round draft pick (109th overall) of the Minnesota Vikings out of Iowa in 2017 and has played in 65 regular season games with 20 starts for the Vikings (2017-20) and Houston Texans (2021), posting 110 tackles (54 solo), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2021, after going to training camp with the Texans and spending the first week of the season on the Saints practice squad, he appeared in 12 games for Houston and recorded 23 tackles (11 solo) and a fumble recovery. In 2020, he started all 16 games in his final season with the Vikings and posted a career-high 44 stops (22 solo) and 1.5 sacks.

Meet the Team Photos: Jaleel Johnson joins the New Orleans Saints

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Justin Evans

Charlton joins from Steelers, Evans from Buccaneers as Saints add to defensive roster
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson

Defensive lineman was one of only nine seniors named to 2016 Leadership Group in college
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back P.J. Williams on one-year contract

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games with five starts, posting 42 tackles and a career-best three interceptions
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Forrest Lamp

Lineman didn't allow a sack during his junior and senior seasons at Western Kentucky
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard
news

NFL players, media congratulate New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins on his retirement

Former Saints first-round draft pick played 13 years, won two Super Bowls
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons
news

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns
news

New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'
