New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on one-year contract

Johnson, 6-3, 316, was a fourth round draft pick (109th overall) of the Minnesota Vikings out of Iowa in 2017 and has played in 65 regular season games with 20 starts for the Vikings (2017-20) and Houston Texans (2021), posting 110 tackles (54 solo), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2021, after going to training camp with the Texans and spending the first week of the season on the Saints practice squad, he appeared in 12 games for Houston and recorded 23 tackles (11 solo) and a fumble recovery. In 2020, he started all 16 games in his final season with the Vikings and posted a career-high 44 stops (22 solo) and 1.5 sacks.