Jackson to Hold Autograph Signing at Team Shop on Saturday, Nov. 19

Nov 08, 2011 at 11:39 PM

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Saints LB Rickey Jackson will hold a autograph signing this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints Team Shop.

Jackson currently ranks third on the NFL's all-time sacks list. He played for the Saints for 13 seasons between 1981-1993.

Jackson jerseys as well as team issued authentic throwback jerseys from this season's roster will be available for sale.

The team shop is located on the Plaza Level Between gate A and gate B of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Free parking in Superdome Parking Garage #6.

Advertising