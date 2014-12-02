Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Jabari Greer to appear at Saints Hall of Fame on Sunday

He will sign autographs from 10-11:15 a.m.

Dec 02, 2014 at 03:10 AM

Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Jabari Greer will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Dec. 7, prior to the Saints game against the Carolina Panthers.

Greer will appear from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. to sign autographs and take pictures for fans.

Greer played five seasons for the Saints from 2009-2013, playing in 63 games while starting 60 games. He recorded nine interceptions and was in on 257 tackles with the Saints and was part of the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV championship team.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and is open three hours prior to each home game and for 45 minutes after each home game. Admission on game day is free of charge only to those holding tickets to the game that day.

The museum is open by appointment during the week (Monday-Friday) between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only at a cost of $7 per person and $5 per person for a group of 10 or more.

For more information, call (504) 472-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@aol.com.

