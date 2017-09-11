Inside the Game: Saints vs Vikings series history

SERIES HISTORY

Minnesota leads the regular season series, having won 18 of 28 contests since the teams first met on October 13, 1968 at Tulane Stadium; the Black and Gold won that matchup 20-17. The Saints would not beat the Vikings again until September 3, 1978, losing six straight contests in the interim.

Though the Vikings have a firm grasp of the overall series record, the Saints have fared much better since the 2006 arrival of Sean Payton as head coach and the unrestricted free agent signing of QB Drew Brees. The teams have met on four occasions since then, and New Orleans has only dropped one, a 2008 meeting at the Superdome.

The Saints enter this week's contest on a threegame winning streak in the series, having won in 2010, 2011, and 2014 by scores of 14-9, 42-20, and 20-9, respectively. During the 2014 contest, Brees was dominant, completing 27-of-35 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Saints added 108 yards on the ground, 69 from RB Khiry Robinson.