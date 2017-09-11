Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: Saints vs Vikings connections

New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton, Minnesota Head Coach Mike Zimmer and Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano coached in Dallas from 2003-05.

Sep 11, 2017 at 03:35 AM

Pregame Walkthrough: Saints at Vikings

The Saints arrive in Minnesota for their Sunday walkthrough at U.S. Bank Stadium.

SAINTS-VIKINGS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton, Minnesota Head Coach Mike Zimmer and Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano served on the same coaching staff in Dallas from 2003-05...

Sparano served as New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen's assistant head coach/offensive line, when he was head coach of Oakland from 2013-14. Allen also tutored Vikings RB Latavius Murray in Oakland those two seasons...

Minnesota WR Laquon Treadwell played at the University of Mississippi...

Vikings Linebackers Coach Adam Zimmer served on the Saints coaching staff from 2006-09…Saints RB Zach Line was a first round draft pick of Minnesota in 2007 (seventh overall) and starred for the Vikings from 2007-2016. The 2012 NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, 2007 NFL Offensive Rookie of the year, a four-time All-Pro and seven time Pro Bowl selection totaled 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns on 2,418 attempts while adding 1,945 yards and five TDs on 241 receptions...

New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, played TE for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection, for whom
he played his entire career, and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings...

Minnesota DT Tom Johnson prepped at Moss Point (Miss.) HS then played at Gulf Coast (Miss.) Community College, Southern Mississippi and for the Saints from 2011-13...

Minnesota K Kai Forbath kicked for New Orleans in 2015...

Minnesota College Scout/Regional Pat Roberts previously served as the head strength coach and offensive line coach at Milsapps College in Jackson, Miss...

Vikings CB Tramaine Brock is a Gulfport, Miss. native, who played at Belhaven College. Brock and Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers...

Vikings Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Derik Keyes is a Laurel, Miss. native who played at Louisiana-Lafayette and had coaching stints at his alma mater and South Alabama and served on the
same Browns coaching staff with Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn from 2014-15...

Saints LB Stephone Anthony played at Clemson with Minnesota CB Mackensie Alexander and S Jayron Kearse in 2014...

Vikings T Rashod Hill played at the University of Southern Mississippi…

New Orleans CB P.J. Williams was in the same secondary with Minnesota CB Xavier Rhodes in 2012 for the Seminoles and was later teammates with Vikings RB Dalvin Cook during the 2014 campaign…

DT Sheldon Rankins won the 2012 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans with his college teammate, Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater…

Vikings DEs Tashawn Bower and Danielle Hunter both played at Louisiana State…

Saints DE Al-Quadin Muhammad played with Vikings WR Stacy Coley and OG Danny Isidora during the 2015 campaign for the University of Miami (Fla.)…

Saints LB Manti Te'o was teammates at Notre Dame with Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph from 2009-10 and S Harrison Smith from 2009-11…

Saints S Vonn Bell, WR Michael Thomas, CB Marshon Lattimore all played at Ohio State with Vikings C Pat Eflein…Peterson and Vikings QB Sam Bradford were teammates at Oklahoma during the 2006 season...

Saints RB Trey Edmunds, Vikings S Antone Exum and TE Bucky Hodges were teammates at Virginia Tech...

Ginn and Minnesota C Joe Berger were teammates with the Miami Dolphins, when they both played for Sparano, who served as head coach. New Orleans Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry, Sparano and Vikings Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Uyeymama served on the same staff in San Francisco in 2015. Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Sparano served on the same coaching staffs in Cleveland in 2000 and Washington in 2001...

New Orleans G Larry Warford and Minnesota T Riley Reiff were teammates with Detroit from 2013-16...

Saints LB Craig Robertson played for Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur when he served as head coach of the Cleveland from 2011-12. Ginn, Saints LB A.J. Klein and Vikings T Mike Remmers were teammates with the Carolina Panthers. Te'o and Remmers were teammates in San Diego in 2013. Te'o and Vikings T Jeremiah Sirles were teammates with the Chargers in 2014...

Allen, New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi and Minnesota Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served on the same coaching staff in Atlanta. Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Darrell Hazell served as Ginn's position coach at Ohio State.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising