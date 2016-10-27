Inside the Game: Saints vs. Seahawks Connections

New Orleans Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis spent 15 years with Seattle, most recently as Executive Vice President from 1992-98. He originally joined the Seahawks in October 1983, as the team's business manager and was promoted to Vice President/finance in 1990...Saints Director Of Operations James Nagaoka served on the Seahawks staff for 22 years, holding a wide spectrum of responsibilities including managing the club's ticket operations and sales efforts and handling their travel...Saints National Scout Mike Baugh is a graduate of Central Washington University, who spent eight years in various capacities with the Seahawks from 1992-99 before joining the Saints scouting staff in 2000...New Orleans centerMax Unger was a second round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2009 and started 67 regular season and eight playoff games for the Seahawks for six seasons and was selected to two Pro Bowls… Seattle tight end Jimmy Graham was a third round draft pick of the Saints in 2010, playing for the Saints from 2010 -14. Graham is fourth in club record books in receiving with 386 receptions for 4,752 yards with 51 receiving TDs, which ranks second in club record books, and was selected to three Pro Bowls…Seattle running back C.J. Spiller played for New Orleans in 2015…Seattle Defensive Line Coach Travis Jones served as Assistant Defensive Line Coach in New Orleans from 2008-12...New Orleans tight end Josh Hill prepped at Blackfoot (Idaho) High School and then played at both Boise State and Idaho State...New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/ Linebackers Joe Vitt spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks (1982-91), holding several titles during that stretch. Vitt and Seahawks Assistant Strength & Conditioning CoachJamie Yanchar served on the same coaching staff with the Los Angeles Rams from 1992-94…New Orleans Defensive Assistant Marcus Ungaro is a graduate of Washington State and a native of Sammamish, Wash...New Orleans Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple went to training camp with the Seahawks in 1987...Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane played at Northwestern State (La.) from 2008- 11...Seahawks Quarterbacks Coach Carl Smith served as the offensive coordinator in New Orleans from 1986-96… Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley won the 2010 BCS National Championship at Auburn with Seahawks cornerback Neiko Thorpe. Thorpe played for Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in Oakland in 2014… Saints safety Vonn Bell and wide receiver Michael Thomas won the 2014 College Football Championship with Seahawks safety Tyvis Powell and tight end Nick Vannett…Saints tight end Coby Fleener played at Stanford with Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and cornerback Richard Sherman...Saints tackle Tony Hills and Seahawks safety Earl Thomas won the 2006 BCS National Championship at Texas…Saints cornerbackDe'Vante Harris and Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi played at Texas A&M together…Saints guard/center Senio Kelemete and Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse played together at Washington. Kelemete prepped at Evergreen (Seattle, Wash. HS).