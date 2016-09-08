Inside the Game: Saints vs. Raiders series history

The Saints and the Raiders have met 12 times with New Orleans holding a 6-5-1 advantage. The Saints are 3-2-1 in matchups played in New Orleans, with the Black and Gold having won each of the last three contests in the series.
The series has been defined by several hard-fought contests as five of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The first meeting in the series, which took place at Tulane Stadium on October 23, 1968, ended in the first tie in franchise history at 21-21. New Orleans would not capture a win in the series until 20 years later to the day on October 23, 1988, a 20-6 victory at the Superdome that improved their record at the time to 7-1.
The last time the two clubs met was on Nov. 18, 2012 at the O.co Coliseum, a 38-17 Saints victory. QB Drew Brees completed 20-of-27 pass attempts (74.1 pct.) for 219 yards, three touchdowns, a season-best 134.6 passer rating with zero interceptions. RB Mark Ingram powered a running game that had 151 total yards, carrying 12 times for 67 yards and a 27-yard touchdown. S Roman Harper led the defense with 13 tackles and an interception.
Photos from inside the New Orleans Saints locker room on Friday, August 16, 2013. Photos taken by Alex Restrepo.