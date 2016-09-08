Inside the Game: Saints vs. Raiders series history

The Saints and the Raiders have met 12 times with New Orleans holding a 6-5-1 advantage. The Saints are 3-2-1 in matchups played in New Orleans, with the Black and Gold having won each of the last three contests in the series.

The series has been defined by several hard-fought contests as five of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The first meeting in the series, which took place at Tulane Stadium on October 23, 1968, ended in the first tie in franchise history at 21-21. New Orleans would not capture a win in the series until 20 years later to the day on October 23, 1988, a 20-6 victory at the Superdome that improved their record at the time to 7-1.