Inside the Game: Saints vs Chargers connections

Saints QB Drew Brees was originally selected by the Chargers in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for the Bolts from 2001 to 2005 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2004 before joining the Black and Gold prior to the 2006 campaign. Brees and Chargers Special Assistant LaDainian Tomlinson were both selected by the club in the 2001 NFL Draft as fellow Texas High School football stars and were teammates in San Diego from 2001-05. In San Diego, Brees tossed 23 touchdowns to Chargers TE Antonio Gates, making him the signal caller's fifth most prolific touchdown target in his 16-year NFL career...Saints WR De'Quan Hampton prepped at Dominguez (Compton, Calif.) HS and then played at Long Beach Community College and Southern California...Saints LB Manti Te'o was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made 38 appearances with 34 starts for the team before joining the Saints in 2017...New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton and Los Angeles Head Coach Anthony Lynn served on the same Dallas Cowboys offensive coaching staff in 2005. Saints Coaching Assistant Deuce Schwartz, Lynn, Chargers Defensive Assistant D'Anton Lynn and Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer served on the same Buffalo coaching staff from 2015-16. Lynn and New Orleans LB Michael Mauti were college teammates at Penn State from 2008-11. Payton also served on the same Cowboys offensive coaching staff with Los Angeles Tight Ends Coach John McNulty in 2003. Meyer served as Saints QB Garrett Grayson's offensive coordinator at Colorado State in 2011...Chargers DT Kaleb Eulls was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Saints in 2015 before being cut prior to the 2016 regular season...Chargers DE Chris McCain was briefly a member of the Saints during the 2016 campaign...Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael was an offensive assistant and later an assistant wide receivers coach for the Chargers from 2002 to 2005 before joining the Saints coaching staff in 2006...Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan served in that capacity for the Chargers in 2015...Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kevin O'Dea was a defensive and special teams assistant for the Chargers from 1994 to 1995...Chargers Assistant Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson was born in New Orleans...Chargers T Joe Barksdale played college football at LSU… Chargers S Dexter McCoil is a native of Metairie and attended Lutcher HS...Chargers CB Trovon Reed is a native of Thibodaux...Saints DE Obum Gwacham attended Ruben S. Ayala (Chino Hills, Calif.) HS...Saints WR Michael Thomas was born in Los Angeles and attended William Howard Taft Charter (Woodland Hills, Calif.) HS… Saints S Marcus Williams was born in Corona, Calif. and attended Eleanor Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) HS. Williams and Chargers T Sam Tevi were teammates at Utah...In 2009 and 2010, Saints RB Mark Ingram and Chargers DT Damion Square played together at Alabama, where they won a national title after the 2009 campaign...In 2014, the Arkansas Razorbacks football team included Saints DE Mitchell Loewen, Chargers P Toby Baker, TE Hunter Henry, and DE Darius Philon...In 2012, Saints RB Daniel Lasco, Chargers WR Keenan Allen, and McCain played together at the University of California...The 2014, the Clemson Tigers included Saints LB Stephone Anthony, Chargers WR Artavis Scott, and WR Mike Williams… Between 2013 and 2016, Saints DE Trey Hendrickson and Chargers C Dillon DeBoer were teammates at Florida Atlantic...In 2011, Saints DT Tyeler Davison, T Bryce Harris, and Chargers WR Isaiah Burse were college teammates at Fresno State...In 2008 and 2009, Saints TE Michael Hoomanawanui, Chargers TE Jeff Cumberland and DT Corey Liuget were college teammates at the University of Illinois… In 2013 at the University of Miami (Fla.), Saints DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chargers TE Asante Cleveland, and LB Denzel Perryman were college teammates...From 2012 to 2015, Saints OL Jack Allen and Chargers G Donavon Clark played on the offensive line together at Michigan State and in their first season were tutored by Saints Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar...From 2012 to 2014, Saints CB Taveze Calhoun and Eulls played together at Mississippi State… The 2012 and 2013 North Carolina Tar Heels included Saints OL Landon Turner and Chargers S Tre Boston...From 2011 to 2014, Saints WR Tommylee Lewis played with Chargers WR Da'Ron Brown at Northern Illinois...Saints T Ryan Ramczyk and Chargers RB Derek Watt were college teammates at Wisconsin in 2015...In 2014 and 2015, the Ohio State football roster included Saints S Vonn Bell, WR Michael Thomas, CB Marshon Lattimore, Chargers DE Joey Bosa, QB Cardale Jones and LB Joshua Perry…Saints WR Brandon Coleman and Chargers WR Andre Patton were college teammates at Rutgers… From 2010 to 2012, Saints S Kenny Vaccaro and Chargers S Adrian Phillips were members of the same University of Texas defensive backfield...New Orleans DT John Hughes III, LB Craig Robertson and Los Angeles WR Travis Benjamin were teammates in Cleveland from 2012-15...Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent, Meyer and Chargers Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Chris Harris, who played at LouisianaMonroe, served on the same coaching staff in Chicago from 2013-14.