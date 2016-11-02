Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: Saints at 49ers Series History

San Francisco leads the series, 47-25-2

Nov 02, 2016 at 03:30 AM

Top 10 Photos: Saints vs 49ers

The top 10 team photos from the Saints-49ers game on Sunday, November 9, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

Foes in the old NFC West from 1970-2001, the Saints and the 49ers have an extensive regular season history. While San Francisco leads the series 47-25-2, New Orleans has captured seven of the last nine regular season meetings. The first meeting between the two clubs was a 27-13 Saints loss on October 22, 1967 in San Francisco's Kezar Stadium during New Orleans' inaugural season. The last meeting was a 27-24 49ers win in overtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 9, 2014.

In the 74 regular season games of the series there has been:

• Two seven-game San Francisco winning streaks from 1974-77 and from 1996-99.

• A six-game regular season winning streak for New Orleans from 2002-10.

• An 11-23-2 record for the Saints in regular season games played in San Francisco, with New Orleans having captured the last two.

• 34 games decided by double-digits.

• 12 games decided by 21-or-more points.

• 37 games decided by a touchdown or less.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

