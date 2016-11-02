Inside the Game: Saints at 49ers Series History

Foes in the old NFC West from 1970-2001, the Saints and the 49ers have an extensive regular season history. While San Francisco leads the series 47-25-2, New Orleans has captured seven of the last nine regular season meetings. The first meeting between the two clubs was a 27-13 Saints loss on October 22, 1967 in San Francisco's Kezar Stadium during New Orleans' inaugural season. The last meeting was a 27-24 49ers win in overtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 9, 2014.