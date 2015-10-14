Inside the Game presented by Classic Auto Wash: Saints-Falcons connections

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Bill Johnson served in the same position for Atlanta from 2001-06...Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Dennis Allen 's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Dennis Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05...New Orleans Secondary Coach Wesley McGriff is a Tifton, Ga. native who started at linebacker at Savannah State from 1987-89, served on their coaching staff from 1990-94 and received his master's degree in public administration from Georgia Southern in 1993...Falcons Defensive Line Coach Bryan Cox finished his playing career with the Saints in 2002. Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan tutored Cox in New England in 2001...Saints QB Luke McCown played for Atlanta in 2012. McCown and Atlanta K Matt Bryant were teammates with Tampa Bay from 2007-08...New Orleans CB Brandon Browner was tutored by Atlanta Head Coach Dan Quinn in Seattle in 2013, when he served as defensive coordinator of the Seahawks and Quinn tutored Saints DT Kevin Williams in Seattle in 2014...Saints LB Stephone Anthony and Atlanta DE Vic Beasley Jr. were college teammates at Clemson and both first round draft picks this past spring. Anthony and Beasley also played with Saints DE Tavaris Barnes and Falcons DT Grady Jarrett and DE Malliciah Goodman at Clemson...New Orleans S Jairus Byrd , RB C.J. Spiller and Falcons G Andy Levitre were teammates in Buffalo. Byrd and Spiller also played with Falcons TE Tony Moeaki in Buffalo in 2013. Browner and CB Keenan Lewis were college teammates of Levitre at Oregon State. Browner and New Orleans C Max Unger played with Falcons G Mike Person and LBs Allen Bradford and O'Brien Schofield in Seattle. …Atlanta T Bryce Harris played for New Orleans from 2012-14 and was also a college teammate of Saints DT Tyeler Davison at Fresno State...Saints FB Austin Johnson and Falcons C James Stone were college teammates at Tennessee...Atlanta Wide Receivers Terry Robiskie is a native of Edgard, who lettered four years at LSU and was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2012...Atlanta Assistant Special Teams Coach Alex Sutulovich and Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael served on the same staff at Louisiana Tech from 1997-99...New Orleans TE Benjamin Watson played at the University of Georgia from 2001-03. He was picked in the first round of 2004 NFL Draft by a New England brain trust that includes Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Assistant General Manager Scott Pioli ...Saints DT John Jenkins played at Georgia from 2011-12

Saints RB Mark Ingram played at Alabama, where Ingram captured the 2009 Heisman Trophy and was teammates with Falcons WR Julio Jones, who prepped at Foley (Al.) HS, with both being picked in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft...New Orleans LBDannel Ellerbe played at the University of Georgia from 2005-08. Ellerbe, Saints P Brandon Fields and Falcons DT Paul Soliai and T Jake Long were teammates with the Miami Dolphins. Long was chosen with the first overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft by New Orleans Assistant General Manager/College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland. Fields was tutored by Falcons Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong in Miami as a rookie in 2007..Saints T Andrus Peat and Falcons TE Levine Toilolo were college teammates at Stanford...New Orleans LB Michael Mauti and Falcons LB Nate Stupar were members of the same linebacking corps at Penn State. Allen tutored Stupar and Falcons CB Phillip Adams when he served as head coach in Oakland. New Orleans CB Kyle Wilson and Adams were teammates with the New York Jets in 2014. Allen and Falcons Defensive Coordinator Richard Smith served on the same coaching staff in Denver in 2011...Saints DE Bobby Richardson and Atlanta RB Tevin Coleman were college teammates at Indiana...Saints LS Justin Drescher spent part of the 2010 offseason with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie...New Orleans LB Hau'oli Kikaha and Atlanta CB Desmond Trufant were college teammates at the University of Washington...Atlanta CB Jalen Collins played at LSU...Saints WR Brandin Cooks and DE Obum Gwacham and Atlanta RB Terron Ward were college teammates at Oregon State...Falcons CB Robert Alford is a native of Hammond who starred at Southeastern Louisiana University...Quarterbacks Coach Mike Neu served as head coach of the af2 Augusta Stallions in 2000...Atlanta Defensive Assistant/Linebackers Doug Mallory served as defensive coordinator at LSU. Mallory coached Richardson at Indiana from 2011-13...New Orleans S Jamarca Sanford, Atlanta WR Leonard Hankerson and G Chris Chester were teammates in Washington in 2014….Saints CB Damian Swann prepped at Grady (Atlanta) HS and then played at the University of Georgia...Atlanta DT Tyson Jackson played at LSU...New Orleans LB Ramon Humber and Falcons TE Jacob Tamme were teammates in Indianapolis from 2009-10...New Orleans T Tony Hills and Falcons LB Justin Durant were teammates in Dallas in 2014...Falcons Defensive Assistant /Defensive Backs Chad Walker is a New Orleans native who graduated (2000) and coached at LSU from 2003-04, served as a graduate assistant at Louisiana-Monroe and served as defensive coordinator at Mississippi College...Unger was tutored by Atlanta Offensive Line Coach Chris Morgan in Seattle in 2014...Atlanta Special Teams Intern Lance Schulters went to training camp with the Saints in 2007...Atlanta Director of Player Personnel Lionel Vital is a native of Loreauville, who graduated from Nicholls State and worked with New Orleans Area Scout Brian Adams with the Cleveland Browns...Falcons Director of College Scouting Steve Sabo served as a pro scout with the Saints from 1996-98.