Inside the Game presented by Classic Auto Wash: Saints-Colts series history

The Saints lead the all-time series with the Indianapolis Colts, 6-5 in the regular season, while also picking up the 31-17 victory in Super Bowl XLIV. The two clubs first played in New Orleans' inaugural season in 1967, when the Colts were still based in Baltimore. The last nine contests have taken place since the Colts relocated to Indianapolis in 1984. Of the 11 regular contests between the two clubs, four have been decided by six points or less, with New Orleans winning three. The Saints' longest winning streak in the series was a five-game stretch from 19862001. Including the Super Bowl XLIV victory, the Saints have won the last two contests, the last being a 62-7 Saints win on October 23, 2011 at the newly renamed Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with New Orleans setting a franchise record for points scored, as QB Drew Brees enjoyed a career day, completing 31 of 35 passes (88.6%) for 325 yards, five touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 144.9 passer rating.