New Orleans Saints
Inside the Game presented by Classic Auto Wash: Saints-Colts series history

Saints lead the series, 6-5

Oct 21, 2015 at 03:15 AM

The Saints lead the all-time series with the Indianapolis Colts, 6-5 in the regular season, while also picking up the 31-17 victory in Super Bowl XLIV. The two clubs first played in New Orleans' inaugural season in 1967, when the Colts were still based in Baltimore. The last nine contests have taken place since the Colts relocated to Indianapolis in 1984. Of the 11 regular contests between the two clubs, four have been decided by six points or less, with New Orleans winning three. The Saints' longest  winning streak in the series was a five-game stretch from 19862001. Including the Super Bowl XLIV victory, the Saints have won the last two contests, the last being a 62-7 Saints win on October 23, 2011 at the newly renamed Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with New Orleans setting a franchise record for points scored, as QB Drew Brees enjoyed a career day, completing 31 of 35 passes (88.6%) for 325 yards, five touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 144.9 passer rating.  

Date             Result                      Site                      Att.

 12/10/67     L, 10-30           Memorial Stadium         60,238

10/19/69   L, 10-30           Tulane Stadium          80,636

9/30/73         L, 10-14          Memorial Stadium         52,293

10/12/86      W, 17-14              Hoosier Dome           53,512

12/24/89    W, 41-6                Superdome           49,009

11/12/95    W, 17-14              Superdome           44,122

9/27/98       W, 19-13ot               RCA Dome            48,480

11/18/01   W, 34-20               Superdome          70,020

9/28/03      L, 21-55                Superdome          70,020

9/6/07          L, 10-41                  RCA Dome            57,361

2/7/10*        W, 31-17              Sun Life Stadium     74,059

10/23/11   W, 62-7                Superdome          73,012

  • Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

Photos from the New Orleans Saints preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 23, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

