Ingram Talks About His First Practice as a Saint

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram post-practice media availability

Saturday, July 30, 2011

How does it feel to have your deal done?

I am excited. It's what I have been waiting for my whole life. I am going to have the opportunity to play pro football. I am excited to be here and to be a part of such a great organization like the Saints. I am really excited.

What are the challenges in entering your first practice in the month of August?

I am just getting in and learning everything. Learning the system, the tempo, practice and what we do at practice, learning where to be and where to go, just learning a new system and being part of a new team. I am excited about all of it. I am excited to be out here, learning the plays, and to be a Saint.

At the end of the day, is this still just football?

It's the pros. It's the best players in the world playing football right now. I just have to go out there and learn the plays. You still play with a brown ball. You still play on a field that is 100 yards long. You still have two end-zones. You still have to run the ball and throw it. You still have to play and there is still football.

Did you feel familiar when Drew (Brees) and the coaches were discussing plays?

I know some of the basic things just from being out there with Drew. Some of the other guys are also helping me with the terminology. I definitely still have a lot to learn. I have a ways to go. I am going to work hard in the film room. I am going to spend extra time studying the plays and knowing what I have to do out there so I can just go out and play and I don't have to think so much.

What are your feelings on Reggie (Bush) being traded and the team bringing in Darren Sproles?

I am just excited to be a part of the team. My main focus coming in to camp is to go out here, work my butt off, and do whatever I can to help the team be the best team we can be and win games. That has been my main focus. Anything else, I can't control it. I am excited to be and excited to get going.

Are you surprised that Reggie is no longer with the Saints?

Like I said, I had no control over what happened. My main focus was to be in the best shape possible coming in to camp, work my butt off, and help the team win.

Was jersey #28 an easy choice?

The options were 28, 34, and 32. I was trying to get 22 from Tracy (Porter) for a while but I gave up. 28 is a special number to me. I was picked 28, my dad was picked 28. He wore 82 when he played in the pros. It has a deeper meaning than that, so I am happy with the number and it has a meaning to me. That's good.

How anxious are you to go through a full practice?