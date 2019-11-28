Improved pass protection will be essential for New Orleans Saints in rematch with Atlanta

Two areas worth highlighting for the New Orleans Saints (9-2) entering their Thursday night, nationally televised game against the Falcons (3-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

First, a victory would give the Saints their third consecutive NFC South Division title, and that's always the first objective for the season. Because division winners equal playoff participants, and they host at least one playoff game. It'd be the second time under Coach Sean Payton that New Orleans has won at least 10 regular-season games for three straight years, and would extend the franchise record for consecutive division titles.

Second, the Saints absolutely remember the thumping the Falcons administered on Nov. 10, a 26-9 loss in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that snapped New Orleans' six-game winning streak and ranks as the Saints' worst showing of the season. And if "revenge" is too strong of a word to use, "redemption" at least should be on the list of useable terms.

The Saints know that game wasn't a true representation of what they've been this season. Here are a few ways in which they can provide such a representation Thursday night, against a team that – with little else to feel prideful about – would love nothing more than to be able to say it swept this season series.