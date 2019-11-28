Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Improved pass protection will be essential for New Orleans Saints in rematch with Atlanta

Drew Brees was sacked six times in the first meeting

Nov 27, 2019 at 09:29 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery_19WK12-NOSCAR-final-112419-0388
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the NFC South division action between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in Week 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Two areas worth highlighting for the New Orleans Saints (9-2) entering their Thursday night, nationally televised game against the Falcons (3-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

First, a victory would give the Saints their third consecutive NFC South Division title, and that's always the first objective for the season. Because division winners equal playoff participants, and they host at least one playoff game. It'd be the second time under Coach Sean Payton that New Orleans has won at least 10 regular-season games for three straight years, and would extend the franchise record for consecutive division titles.

Second, the Saints absolutely remember the thumping the Falcons administered on Nov. 10, a 26-9 loss in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that snapped New Orleans' six-game winning streak and ranks as the Saints' worst showing of the season. And if "revenge" is too strong of a word to use, "redemption" at least should be on the list of useable terms.

The Saints know that game wasn't a true representation of what they've been this season. Here are a few ways in which they can provide such a representation Thursday night, against a team that – with little else to feel prideful about – would love nothing more than to be able to say it swept this season series.

  1. No opponent this season has more effectively affected the Saints' passing game than did Atlanta. Four Falcons combined to sack Drew Brees sacked six times (defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had 2.5) and that was against a Saints offensive line that was healthy. This version will be missing left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle) and left guard Andrus Peat (forearm). In their place, Patrick Omameh and Nick Easton fared well for the past three (Omameh) and eight (Easton) quarters in the lineup. They'll definitely be tested. There may be a need to keep in some extra blockers (Will Clapp could be a huge factor as the tackle-eligible); Brees similarly can't be harassed in this one.
  2. It's not a sexy stat, but watch the third-down conversions. It should be an indicator of who's having the most offensive success and, just as importantly, who's controlling the clock. The Saints were 3 of 12 on third down in the first meeting, had the ball for just 26:14 and many of their 63 plays came down the stretch, in the hurry-up offense, as they trailed. If Atlanta again is effective on third down (6 of 15 in the first game), it probably won't be a good sign.
  3. I'm thinking Marshon Lattimore will be back starting at cornerback after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, and that will bolster a defense that slipped a bit in Sunday's 34-31 victory over Carolina. The Saints came up with four sacks and allowed just 351 yards, but the defense pummeled itself with penalties (the hands to the face infractions, pass interferences and a critical personal foul were back breakers) and allowed touchdown drives of 75, 68 and 71 yards. New Orleans' best chance of slowing down Falcons receiver Julio Jones is having Lattimore line up in front of him. The rest of the secondary has been more than capable (Eli Apple quietly has had a really good season as the other starting corner, and P.J. Williams stepped in for Lattimore and held his own against Tampa Bay and Carolina), but the Saints need all their potency in the secondary against Atlanta.
  4. There isn't much of a reason to believe Michael Thomas won't see some openings and have a night against Atlanta's secondary. The Falcons allow 266.4 passing yards per game, sixth-most in the league, and opponents have 22 touchdowns, versus eight interceptions. Thomas has been on a tear; in the last seven games, he has 70 catches for 881 yards and five touchdowns. And he's getting help from tight end Jared Cook (14 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the last three). If Atlanta looks to take away running back Alvin Kamara, the Saints have the weapons to make up the difference.
  5. If it's a close game, the Saints rightfully have all the confidence in the world in kicker Wil Lutz. This season, Lutz has made two game-winners with time expiring. New Orleans would prefer a lopsided game but if it comes down to it, Lutz, who played collegiately at Georgia State in Atlanta, would love nothing more than to win it in front of family and friends.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

'It will be a good camp'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

'He's a high IQ player for the receiver position'
news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
news

Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

'I can do whatever they need me to do'
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints

'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
Advertising