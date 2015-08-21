How to watch the New Orleans Saints preseason home opener against the New England Patriots

The Saints play their first 2015 game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the New England Patriots on Saturday at 6:30 pm CT. The game will be broadcast locally by Raycom Media Regional Coverage (WVUE – 8 locally). Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Sean Kelley (color analysts) will be on the call with Saints senior writer John DeShazier working the sideline.

In addition to WVUE Fox-8 in New Orleans, other Raycom Media stations in the Gulf South Region that will carry the game are KSLA in Shreveport, KPLC in Lake Charles, WAFB in Baton Rouge, WLBT in Jackson, Miss., WDAM in Hattiesburg, Miss., WLOX in Biloxi, Miss., and WPGX in Panama City, Fla.

The Saints' 2015 preseason games will also be available in syndication to additional markets within the Gulf South Region including; Lafayette, LA, Monroe, LA, Alexandria, LA, Meridian, MS, Columbus/Tupelo, MS and Mobile, AL.

Thursday night's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan and Kristian Garic on the call.

For Out-of-Market Fans:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

This year, Preseason Live and Game Rewind are combined into one product called Game Pass. International Gamepass remains the same.

The Saints preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens is already available on NFL Gamepass.

Fans will have the ability to:

Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)*

Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)

*Listen to the gameday radio broadcast

*Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.

DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.

Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.

Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games

Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

NFL Game Pass (Domestic) is available for users in the follower territories: United States, Mexico, Bermuda, Antigua, The Bahamas and any U.S. Territories possessions and commonwealths (Including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.