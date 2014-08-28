Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch New Orleans Saints' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens

The New Orleans Saints hosts the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason finale

Aug 28, 2014 at 04:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason finale at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday at 7 pm CT.
Below is how fans can watch/listen to the contest:

Fans in the New Orleans regional market:
TV: The game will be regionally televised on Cox Sports Television and WVUE FOX-8. Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchomb and Sean Kelley will call the game with John DeShazier and Mike Nabors working the sideline.

Radio: The game will also be regionally broadcasted on WWL Radio (870-AM and 105.3-FM). Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan will call the game for the Saints radio network with Kristian Garic reporting from the sideline.

Fans outside of the New Orleans and Baltimore regional market:
For fans outside of teams' respective markets can watch Friday night's game live or on-demand with NFL Preseason Live.

NFL Preseason Live enables fans in the United States to watch every out-of-market preseason game live. All 65 NFL preseason games will be available on-demand and accessible on your tablet.

Fans will have the ability to:
*Watch complete games online (or condensed versions) *Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
*DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action. *Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
*Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games *Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2013

*The Saints preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 23 will NOT be available through NFL Preseason Live, as it will be nationally televised on CBS.

*Sign up for Preseason Live for just $14.99 HERE! Access through Sept. 14, 2014.

*Due to broadcast restrictions, all nationally broadcast preseason games are blacked out and all locallytelevised preseason games are blacked out in their home markets. Blacked-out games will be made available on-demand in the NFL Preseason Live archives. NFL Preseason Live is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

