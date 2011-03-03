Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Hartley Signs Five-Year Deal

Kicker has made 42-49 career attempts

Mar 03, 2011 at 01:16 AM

The New Orleans Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today the club has agreed to terms on a five-year contract with kicker Garrett Hartley. Financial terms of the agreement were undisclosed.

Hartley, 24, has spent three seasons with the Saints after being signed as a free agent in 2008. In 2010, the product of the University of Oklahoma converted 20-of-25 field goal attempts, with the longest one coming from 52 yards (career-long), and he was 40-for-40 in extra-point attempts.

For his career in regular season play, the Texas native has played in 27 games and converted 42-of-49 field goal attempts for a conversion rate of 85.7%, and 78-of-79 extra points (98.7%) for a combined point total of 204 points. In postseason play Hartley has played in four career games, making all eight of his field goal attempts, as well as converting all 15 of his extra point attempts. He also owns the team-record for most points scored in the postseason (39 points).

In 2010, he helped the Saints capture Super Bowl XLIV by becoming the first kicker in Super Bowl history to convert three field goals of 40 yards or more in the game. Hartley helped the team advance to that game by converting a 40-yard field goal in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Conference Championship game.

