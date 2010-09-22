Hartley Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Saints K Garrett Hartley was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week it was announced by the NFL today. Hartley received the honor for his performance in the club's 25-22 victory over San Francisco on Monday night as he converted all three field goal attempts, including the 37-yard game-winner as time expired. Despite windy conditions, Hartley also made field goals of 46 and 19 yards and made both of his PAT attempts. Including the NFC Championshp game, this is the third game-winner of his three-year NFL career. This is Hartley's first Player of the Week Award. He's the fourth Saints kicker to be named Special Teams Player of the Week, joining John Carney (four times), Morten Andersen (two) and Doug Brien (two).