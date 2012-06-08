Harper, Jenkins and Sharper to Host Pro Experience Football Camp

Saints safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Roman Harper and former Saints safety Darren Sharper will host a youth football camp June 16-17 at John Curtis High School (10125 Jefferson Highway - River Ridge, La.)

The camp will benefit the Sharper Kids Foundation, Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

The Camp activities will include a group skill station training, position specific training and an obstacle course competition.

June 16th is for kids between the ages of 7-13 and June 17th is for kids between the ages of 14-18. The camp runs from 9 am - 3 pm on both days.

Registration is $65 per camper and each camper will receive a camp shirt, pair of football cleats and lunch.