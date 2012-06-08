Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Harper, Jenkins and Sharper to Host Pro Experience Football Camp

The camp will benefit the Sharper Kids Foundation, Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

Jun 08, 2012 at 03:39 AM
harper_jenkins_article.jpg

Saints safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Roman Harper and former Saints safety Darren Sharper will host a youth football camp June 16-17 at John Curtis High School (10125 Jefferson Highway - River Ridge, La.)

The camp will benefit the Sharper Kids Foundation, Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

The Camp activities will include a group skill station training, position specific training and an obstacle course competition.

June 16th is for kids between the ages of 7-13 and June 17th is for kids between the ages of 14-18. The camp runs from 9 am - 3 pm on both days.

Registration is $65 per camper and each camper will receive a camp shirt, pair of football cleats and lunch.

To sign up, go to http://www.proxfootballcamp.com or call 504-305-7563.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career
news

Florida State Seminoles to retire New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's jersey

Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 National Champion will be honored following first quarter of Florida State game against North Alabama
news

Taysom Hill's game-worn gear displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate historic accomplishment

Hill becomes second person to tally stats since Frank Gifford 59 years ago
news

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry proved capable fill-in for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

"There was a little jitters there, but over time I just told myself to just play football"
news

Jimmy Graham named to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Darren Sproles also named to team
news

New Orleans Saints hit reset button entering bye week

'We know we have to do better than what we've done, we've been way too inconsistent'
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces another mobile quarterback against Vikings

'"It's another one of those weeks where it's no fun to rush the quarterback"
news

Taysom Hill's selflessness, versatility have helped lead way for New Orleans Saints

'I'm just a football player, and there have been some unique things that I've been able to do'
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo rising to occasion for New Orleans Saints defense

NFC Defensive Player of the Week has team-leading four interceptions, 11 pass breakups
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

With his three takeaways against Chicago, the Mansfield, Texas native is now tied for first in the NFL in takeaways in 2023
news

New Orleans Saints defense in 'taking' spirit this season

Allen: 'I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it'
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

Taysom Hill has touchdown pass and reception in victory
Advertising