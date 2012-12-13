Hall of Famer William Roaf to Appear at Saints Hall of Fame on Sunday

Recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and Saints Hall of Fame member William Roaf will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum this Sunday, December 16 from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. prior to the New Orleans Saints noon home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Roaf is the most decorated player in New Orleans Saints history. He was drafted by the Saints in the first round (eighth overall) out of Louisiana Tech in 1993. He played for the Saints for nine seasons (1993-2001).

During that span, Roaf was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, the most in New Orleans Saints history. He was named to both the NFL team of the 1990's decade and the NFL team of the 2000's decade. He went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2002-2005 (four seasons) and earned four more Pro Bowl berths. He was named first-team All-Pro three times while with the Saints.

Roaf was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, the Saints Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. On February 4, 2012, Roaf was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he was inducted on August 5 of this year.

Roaf will be available for autographs and pictures.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is open three hours prior to each Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each home game. Admission is free of charge to those holding tickets to New Orleans Saints games on game day. The museum is open by appointment only Monday through Friday between 10-3 p.m. at a cost of $7 per person or $5 per group of 10 or more.