Halftime update: Rams 17, Saints 16

It's preseason opener for both teams

Aug 08, 2014 at 01:26 PM
griffin_rams_0808_2.jpg


Second quarter update: Despite dominating in most of the statistical categories, the Saints entered halftime trailing 17-16 after St. Louis Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 45-yard field as time expired in the period.

But for most of the quarter it was running back Mark Ingram's show. He scored on a 22-yard run just a few plays after breaking off another 22-yard run. Ingram finished the half with eight carries for 83 yards and the score. The entire Saints running game was clicking as the Saints ran the ball 14 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Khiry Robinson scored earlier in the quarter on a 2-yard dive. Kicker Shayne Graham missed the 32-yard extra-point attempt.

The Rams got their touchdown in the period on a 24-yard pass from Shaun Hill to Stedman Bailey.

Key stats: Ryan Griffin, 11 of 16 for 103 yards; Ingram, eight carries for 83 yards. Josh Hill, one reception for 46 yards. Total yards, Saints 251, Rams, 183.

