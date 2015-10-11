Halftime update: New Orleans Saints trail Philadelphia Eagles 10-7

Philadelphia - The New Orleans Saints entered halftime trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 10-7 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Saints scored their touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Drew Brees to tight end Benjamin Watson. The Eagles matched that score with a 31-yard Sam Bradford strike to Josh Huff, who was able to score when two Saints defenders ran into each other.

The Saints registered their first two interceptions of the season, both in the end zone. Cornerback Brandon Browner got the first one and his runningmate, Delvin Breaux, got the second. The Saints scored their lone touchdown following Browner's pick.

Brees was 9 of 16 for 102 yards with Wille Snead his top target with two catches for 43 yards. Mark Ingram was the top rusher with eight carries for 37 yards. Brees was sacked three times and lost the ball on the last one by Fletcher Cox. The Eagles were able to kick a 39-yard Caleb Strugis field goal after recovering the ball.