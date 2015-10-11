 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints trail Philadelphia Eagles 10-7

Teams are playing at Lincoln Financial Field

Oct 11, 2015 at 06:31 AM

Philadelphia - The New Orleans Saints entered halftime trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 10-7 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Saints scored their touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Drew Brees to tight end Benjamin Watson. The Eagles matched that score with a 31-yard Sam Bradford strike to Josh Huff, who was able to score when two Saints defenders ran into each other.

The Saints registered their first two interceptions of the season, both in the end zone. Cornerback Brandon Browner got the first one and his runningmate, Delvin Breaux, got the second. The Saints scored their lone touchdown following Browner's pick.

Brees was 9 of 16 for 102 yards with Wille Snead his top target with two catches for 43 yards. Mark Ingram was the top rusher with eight carries for 37 yards. Brees was sacked three times and lost the ball on the last one by Fletcher Cox. The Eagles were able to kick a 39-yard Caleb Strugis field goal after recovering the ball.

Bradford was 19 for 29 for 215 yards with Zach Ertz his top target (four catches for 52 yards). Running back DeMarco Murray had nine carries for 44 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Johnathan Abram

In 2023, Abram appeared in nine games with three starts for the Saints, and recorded 24 tackles (14 solo), one interception, one pass defense and one forced fumble
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Ugo Amadi

Amadi was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon
news

Five Things to Know about Saints offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

Udoh reunites with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

In five seasons, Udoh has appeared in 43 regular season games with 18 starts at right guard and left tackle
news

New Orleans Saints reel in big one in defensive end Chase Young

'I'm going to do my best to make sure they know they didn't pick the wrong one'
news

Five Things to Know about Saints defensive end Chase Young

Former Defensive Rookie of the Year joins Saints fresh off appearance in Super Bowl LVIII
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Chase Young

Four-year NFL veteran was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State
news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman

Six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine High School standout excelled on special teams during his four-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal
Advertising