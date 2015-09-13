Halftime update: New Orleans Saints trail Arizona Cardinals 14-10

Glendale, Ariz. - The New Orleans Saints fought back in the second quarter to enter halftime down 14-10 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Drew Brees was 15 of 20 for 125 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Coleman. It was Coleman's first NFL reception and touchdown.

Khiry Robinson led the Saints in receiving with three catches for 41 yards while Mark Ingram added three for 32 yards. The screen game was very effective for the Saints in the half.

Ingram rushed four times for 18 yards while Robinson carried five times for 11 yards. The Saints gained 165 yards on 33 plays and were 4 of 8 on third down. They were penalized three times for 31 yards

Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer was 12 of 20 for 161 yards and one touchdown. Andre Ellington rushed five times for 30 yards and a 1-yard TD. John Brown led the Cardinals in receiving with four catches for 46 yards.