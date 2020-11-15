Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, San Francisco 49ers 10 

The San Francisco 49ers dominated every stat except one in the first half Sunday - the score. The New Orleans Saints took advantage of the few chances they had and grabbed a 17-10 halftime lead at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints (6-2), who entered the game on a five-game winning streak, went three and out on their first possession but were able to score on a 49-yard Wil Lutz field goal that was set up by a 75-yard kickoff return by Harris. They also recovered a Thomas Morstead punt that bounced off San Francisco's Ken Webster and was recovered by Marquez Callaway. New Orleans took over at San Francisco's 21-yard line and scored on a 2-yard run by ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿. The Saints defense set up the final Saints touchdown, stopping San Francisco on downs. Quarterback Drew Brees hit Kamara with a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:15 to play.

The 49ers (4-5) set the tone on their opening possession, using 13 plays to go 75 yards and take up 7 minutes and 13 seconds of game time. They scored on a 4-yard pass from Nick Mullens to Brandon Aiyuk. They added a 32-yard field goal by Robbie Gould after Harris let a punt bounce off his helmet. It was recovered by San Francisco.

San Francisco finished the half leading time of possession 21 minutes to 9, ran 40 plays to the Saints' 21, and out-gained the Saints 166 yards to 90. But the Saints lead 17-10.

