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Halftime update: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 7

Chase Daniel, Josh Hill connect on 16-yard TD

Aug 31, 2017 at 01:22 PM

The Baltimore Ravens took a 14-7 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the final preseason game of the season.

Chase Daniel started at quarterback for the Saints and played the entire half. He connected with tight end Josh Hill on a 16-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the half for the Saints' only points.

Early in the first quarter Daniel had a pass intercepted by Ravens defensive tackle Carl Davis. The Ravens scored a few plays later on a 1-yard Ryan Mallett pass to Chris Moore. The Ravens scored their second touchdown on 2-yard run by Bobby Rainey. That possession was set up when Baltimore blocked a Wil Lutz field-goal attempt.

The Saints' second turnover was a Daniel Lasco fumble. But the Saints defense quickly got the ball back as Al-Quadin Muhammad had a sack-forced fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle David Onyemata.

Key stats

New Orleans Saints

Chase Daniel, 11 of 19 for 103 yards with one TD

Daniel Lasco, five carries for 30 yards

Josh Hill, three catches for 27 yards and one TD

Baltimore Ravens

Thaddeus Lewis, 7 of 9 for 45 yards

Bobby Rainey, six carries for 37 yards with one TD

Rainey, two catches for 24 yards

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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