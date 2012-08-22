Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Greg McMahon Says Kicking Battle Will Come Down to the Wire

Veteran Kickers Garrett Hartley and John Kasay are competing for a starting job through the preseason

Aug 22, 2012 at 12:06 PM
hartley_kasay.jpg

Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon said that the kicker battle between John Kasay and Garrett Hartley will come down to the wire and a decision will not be made until following the last preseason game.

McMahon has been the Special Teams Coordinator since 2008. In his time with the club, the special teams unit has been defined by solid performances in the kicking game, the coverage units and in the return game. With two experienced kickers on the roster this preseason, McMahon wants to make sure the competition plays out before making a decision.

"We are going to go the last two games and just let it play out," said McMahon. "That is what we decided to do going into camp. We will stay true to that."

Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers agreed with McMahon about allowing the kicking competition to continue through the remainder of the preseason.

"I think it is a great battle," said Vitt. "We have two more games left. They have been competing every day in practice, they have been competing in the games, let's let it play out."

Kasay is a 21-year veteran who joined the Saints in 2011. The league's longest tenured player came to New Orleans after a preseason injury to Hartley that caused him to miss the entire 2011 season. Last season, Kasay set a franchise record by scoring 144 points while connecting on 28-of-34 field goals (82.4%). So far in this preseason, Kasay has connected on two of his four attempts with one miss coming from a 54-yard attempt that was blocked.

Hartley joined the team after the start of the 2008 season and has already made some of the most significant kicks in Saints history. The young kicker split the uprights from 40-yards in overtime to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 NFC Championship Game to send the Saints to Super Bowl XLIV. In the club's first ever Super Bowl appearance, Hartley became the first player in NFL history to kick three field goals of 40-or-more yards in the Super Bowl. For his career, Hartley has been perfect in the postseason, connecting on all eight of his field goal attempts and all 15 PATs in five postseason contests. This preseason, Hartley has made both of his two attempted field goals from 27-yards and 37-yards.

The two kickers have spent most of the offseason competing against each other, both in practice and in preseason games. Although they are competing, both Saints kickers have a great deal of respect for each other.

"John is a true professional at his craft and as a person," said Hartley. "It's an honor working with him day in and day out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
news

New Orleans Saints see another late rally fall short in loss to Rams

Saints scored final 15 points in 30-22 loss
news

Rashid Shaheed, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo rank top 4 at position in NFC in Pro Bowl Voting

Pro Bowl voting closes on Dec. 25
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints offense hope to be syncing at right time

'We're all just getting more comfortable with each other. This is some of the things that we saw in training camp that we could be'
news

New Orleans Saints take long trip, short week in pursuit of third consecutive victory

'Regardless of what we think or how we feel, we're going to kick that ball off on Thursday night and we've got to be ready to play'
news

Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity
news

Extra attention, new addition have benefited New Orleans Saints in red zone and pass rush

'You kind of get what you emphasize'
news

New Orleans Saints hoping to interrupt feel-good story of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

'He has brought a lot of energy and consistency to their offense'
news

Linebacker D'Marco Jackson makes presence felt for New Orleans Saints on special teams

'You've got to know where to put your focus and time in'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr has battled injuries, remained available for New Orleans Saints

'If I can be out there, I'm going to do my best to be out there for my team'
news

New Orleans Saints chase another 1-0 week against New York Giants on Sunday

'The margin for error is extremely small right now, and we need to make sure we're taking advantage of every opportunity'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Chris Olave questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina

Carr practiced full on Friday, Olave missed Thursday and Friday with flu
Advertising