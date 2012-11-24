 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Gameday Information: Saints vs 49ers

Champions Square Opens at Noon

Nov 24, 2012 at 05:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2012
3:25 PM CT

Uniform Color: Black Jersey, Black Pants

Doors Open:   
Mercedes-Benz Superdome opens at 1:30 pm

Get into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome faster than ever! Now you can use your Saints Visa Extra Points credit card as a fast pass at Gate G to skip the lines. Each cardholder can escort up to 3 guests through the Fast Pass Gate. Must present credit card at gate. Don't have the Saints Extra Point credit card, click here to apply.

Champions Square:
Opens at 12:00 pm

Performing on stage:
Chee Weez (12:55 - 3:25 pm)

Hall of Fame Museum:
Former New Orleans Saints standout wide receiver Joe Horn will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, November 25 from 1 PM-2:30 PM, prior to the New Orleans Saints home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Horn, who was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2010, ranks second all-time in franchise history with 523 receptions, 7,622 receiving yards and 50 touchdown catches. Horn played for the Saints for seven seasons (2000-2006) and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times while a member of the Saints (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004).

STAR-SPANGLED BANNER:
Jimmy Wayne

Jimmy Wayne is an author, advocate, songwriter and country music artist.  He released his self-titled, debut album in 2003, with two songs reaching the Top Ten on the Billboard country music charts.  

COLOR GUARD:
Jefferson Parish Sherrif's Office

PREGAME ENTERTAINMENT:
Warren Easton Marching Band

HALFTIME SHOW:
Punt, Pass and Kick

The NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK (PPK) program is a national skills competition for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 15 to compete separately against their peers. Established in 1961, the PPK program is the oldest NFL Youth Football program.

Girls and boys in five separate age divisions (6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, and 14-15) compete against each other in punting, passing and place kicking in a fun and engaging forum. The PPK program is free – both to organizers who host a local competition and to every youngster who wants to participate!

With more than three million boys and girls from around the country taking part in PPK competitions every year from July through January, it is one of the world's largest youth sports participation programs.

First place finishers from November 25th's competition will have their scores submitted to the NFL. Once all 32 teams have completed their Team Championship, the scores will be ranked and the top four finishers nationwide in each age group will receive a trip to the National Finals taking place at an NFC Playoff game in January 2013. National finalists will be notified after December 26, 2012.

