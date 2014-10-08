Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday Fashion: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth scouted for her favorite gameday attire outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday

Oct 08, 2014 at 07:35 AM

NewOrleanSaints.com and fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth (pictured above not in the costume!) of apinchoflovely.com have teamed up to showcase some of the best-dressed Saints fans at the team's home games!

Check out her report from the Vikings game.

Prior to last Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Faircloth scouted for her favorite gameday attire outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.  

Below are some of Faircloth's favorites and her thoughts on what stood out about their look:

1. Kenli Lacassagne (Baton Rouge)

Kenli makes comfortable game day dressing look effortless. She's layered her dress underneath a gold blazer that's perfect for fall, and her low-heeled booties are both smart and stylish. Mixing brown and black is a great trend for fall! She's also mixed in a few pink items for BCA month.

2. Amahad Brown (New Orleans)

Amahad makes this hoodie look casual cool by mixing it with a camo print pant. I'm a huge fan of camouflage print during the fall season – the hard part is pairing it correctly. Amahad gets it right with his laidback gameday style.

3. Kim Fletcher (Hawaii)

Kim stood out from the crowd in her perfectly patterned black and gold romper. The long sleeves make it seasonally appropriate for fall and the light material makes it manageable for Louisiana weather. Gold statement earrings completed her look.  

4. April Holleman and Jamie Guillot (Lafayette)

April and Jamie wore matching sequin leggings for a bit of game day sparkle. The black boots and simple black tops kept their look from being too over-the-top. The loose black tunics are perfect basics for fall and Sunday games.  

5. Seante Reed (far left) (Baton Rouge)

I want to talk specifically about Seante's chic gameday attire. She opted to wear liquid leather leggings and a mixed media sweatshirt all in black which allowed her pair of leopard and spike flats to really stand out. Her jewelry accessories were kept simple with a pair of ladylike sunglasses. A simple but classic combination.

For more fashion advice and content from Faircloth, check out her blog and social media accounts:
apinchoflovely.com
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Pinterest

Best Gameday Fashion: Saints vs Buccaneers

Fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth's best -dressed New Orleans Saints fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 5, 2014, Photos by Connor Tarter (New Orleans Saints photos)

Laurie Dalton and Kelly Dalton (Rochester, NY)
1 / 13
Kim Fletcher (Hawaii)
2 / 13
April Holleman (New Iberia) and Jamie Guillot (Lafayette)
3 / 13
MadDatter Gordon Doiron and DatGirl Donnette (Houma)
4 / 13
VooDat Rob Bateman (Mandeville) and Krystal Faircloth (Baton Rouge)
5 / 13
Seante Reed (Baton Rouge) Sherelle Reed & Sean Reed (Dallas, TX)
6 / 13
Kenli Lacassagne (Baton Rouge)
7 / 13
Judy Caliva, Lynne Locantro and Kathy Markey (New Orleans)
8 / 13
Sid Trouard (New Orleans) and Francis Gustin (Birmingham, AL)
9 / 13
Tom Kowitz (New Orleans)
10 / 13
Amahad Brown (New Orleans)
11 / 13
Brian and Mehgan Hirstius (Slidell)
12 / 13
Sainturions Mark Glorioso, Tommy Seely and Stephen Leger (Metairie)
13 / 13
Advertising