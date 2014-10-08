Gameday Fashion: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NewOrleanSaints.com and fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth (pictured above not in the costume!) of apinchoflovely.com have teamed up to showcase some of the best-dressed Saints fans at the team's home games!

Prior to last Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Faircloth scouted for her favorite gameday attire outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Below are some of Faircloth's favorites and her thoughts on what stood out about their look:

1. Kenli Lacassagne (Baton Rouge)

Kenli makes comfortable game day dressing look effortless. She's layered her dress underneath a gold blazer that's perfect for fall, and her low-heeled booties are both smart and stylish. Mixing brown and black is a great trend for fall! She's also mixed in a few pink items for BCA month.

2. Amahad Brown (New Orleans)

Amahad makes this hoodie look casual cool by mixing it with a camo print pant. I'm a huge fan of camouflage print during the fall season – the hard part is pairing it correctly. Amahad gets it right with his laidback gameday style.

3. Kim Fletcher (Hawaii)

Kim stood out from the crowd in her perfectly patterned black and gold romper. The long sleeves make it seasonally appropriate for fall and the light material makes it manageable for Louisiana weather. Gold statement earrings completed her look.

4. April Holleman and Jamie Guillot (Lafayette)

April and Jamie wore matching sequin leggings for a bit of game day sparkle. The black boots and simple black tops kept their look from being too over-the-top. The loose black tunics are perfect basics for fall and Sunday games.

5. Seante Reed (far left) (Baton Rouge)

I want to talk specifically about Seante's chic gameday attire. She opted to wear liquid leather leggings and a mixed media sweatshirt all in black which allowed her pair of leopard and spike flats to really stand out. Her jewelry accessories were kept simple with a pair of ladylike sunglasses. A simple but classic combination.