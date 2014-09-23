Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday Fashion: New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings

Fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth scouted for her favorite gameday attire outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday

Sep 23, 2014 at 07:35 AM

NewOrleanSaints.com and fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth of apinchoflovely.com have teamed up to showcase some of the best-dressed Saints fans at the team's home games!

Prior to last Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings, Faircloth scouted for her favorite gameday attire outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.  

Below are some of Faircloth's favorites and her thoughts on what stood out about their look:

Dorjan Toups and Victoria Marler (Lafayette, LA)

Krystal: Dorjan and Victoria make comfort look cool on gameday. Both have long-sleeved tees paired with their favorite denim. By adding Converse and Keds, they also give their overall look a sporty and effortless feel.

Sheri Duplantis (Houma, LA)

Krystal: As a local boutique owner, Sheri has an eye for standout pieces like these wide leg palazzo pants. The bold print on her pants enables her to keep her top simple with a small but chic crossbody bag.

Pamela Michelli and Daward Shaverd (Hammond, LA)

Krystal: These two are both embracing pre-fall layering the southern way. Adding a vest or open-buttoned shirt creates the look of layering without adding too much fabric for this Louisiana heat. They also kept their accessories well-edited with a classic Saints hat and some fun sunglasses.

Angelle and Chad LeBlanc (Luling, LA)

Krystal: *Among the sea of jersey-clad fans, Chad and Angelle stood out in a nice button-down shirt and beaded chiffon top. In her own words, Angelle enjoys putting extra consideration into their game day outfits despite the ease of grabbing a t-shirt or jersey. *

Sandra Brown (Bogalusa, LA)

Krystal: Sandra puts a polished spin on the typical football jersey. Instead of wearing jeans or shorts with her fitted tee, she chose a nice cropped pant and lady-like sandals. The delicate earrings and necklace complete her sophisticated look.

Best Gameday Fashion: Saints vs Vikings

Fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth's best-dressed New Orleans Saints fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, September 21, 2014, Photos by Connor Tarter (New Orleans Saints photos)

Sandra Brown (Bogalusa, LA)
1 / 8
Dorjan Toups and Victoria Marler (Lafayette, LA)
2 / 8
Pamela Michelli and Daward Shaverd (Hammond, LA)
3 / 8
Courtney Lichenstein (Thibodaux, LA)
4 / 8
SJ Sellers (New York City, NY)
5 / 8
Sheri Duplantis (Houma, LA)
6 / 8
Casey Sanders (St. Francisville, LA) and Kelly Morgan (Baton Rouge, LA)
7 / 8
No Title
8 / 8
