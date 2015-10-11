 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints

Game recap: New Orleans Saints fall 39-17 to Philadelphia Eagles

Saints drop to 1-4

Oct 11, 2015 at 08:04 AM

Philadelphia - The Philadelphia Eagles used the right arm of quarterback Sam Bradford and four New Orleans Saints turnovers to win 39-17 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Drew Brees lost two fumbles and tight end Michael Hoomanawanui had the third. Brees' fumbles were caused by Phildelphia defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, who had three sacks. The Saints were missing starting left tackle Terron Armstead and starting right guard Jahri Evans, who were inactive because of injuries. Brees was intercepted by Walter Thurmond late in the fourth quarter leading to a 4-yard Demarco Murray touchdown run.

The loss dropped the Saints to 1-4. They will host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Bradford had two touchdown passes (Josh Huff, Brent Celek) to overcome two end-zone interceptions (Brandon Browner, Delvin Breaux) and finished 32 of 45 for 333 yards. The Eagles gained 519 yards, the most the Saints have surrenedered this season. Ryan Mathews scored on a 2-yard run and four Caleb Sturgis field goals to round out the scoring.

The Eagles' pressure forced Brees into a below-average outing as he was 26 of 43 for 336 yards with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Watson in the first half and a 14-yard TD pass to Brandin Cooks on the final play of the game. Willie Snead was his top target with six catches for 142 yards, with a long of 59. It's the first 100-yard receiving game by a Saint since Kenny Stills (5-162) at Pittsburgh last season.

Mark Ingram was the top rusher with 12 carries for 57 yards.

In addition to the turnovers, penalties also hurt the Saints as they were called for seven for 78 yards. One wiped out a sack recorded by Cam Jordan. The Saints also played without veteran punter/kicker Thomas Morstead for the first time since the 2008 season. Brandon Fields replaced Morstead and punted well in the first half before mis-hiting a couple of punts in the second. Andrus Peat, the team's first-round draft pick, got the first start of his career in place of Armstead.

