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Game recap: New Orleans Saints 13, Houston Texans 0

Defense dominates again as Brees, Peterson, others make their debut

Aug 26, 2017 at 03:00 PM

Saints vs. Texans: Game Action #1

Check out the Saints-Texans action from preseason game 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

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Drew Brees got some work, Adrian Peterson had his first official carry with his new team, and the first-string defense continued its dominant preseason run Saturday night as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Houston Texans 13-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The win improved the Saints to 2-1 and dropped the Texans to 1-2. New Orleans will end the preseason Thursday, Aug. 31 at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m.

In addition to Brees and Peterson playing for the first time this preseason, running back Mark Ingram II and defensive end Cam Jordan also made their preseason debuts after being healthy scratches in the first two weeks of preseason. First-round draft pick Marshon Lattimore played in his second consecutive game and the cornerback out of Ohio State had two nice pass breakups and two tackles as the Saints defense turned in another solid performance.

The Texans only mustered 23 yards of offense and one first down in the first quarter. Tom Savage started at quarterback for the Texans and was replaced late in the first half by DeShain Watson, a rookie from Clemson. Brandon Weeden finished the game for the Texans.

Brees was 11 of 15 for 76 yards but could only lead the Saints to one scoring drive, which ended with a 26-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. Peterson, seeing his first preseason action since 2011, had six carries for 15 carries while Ingram had four carries for nine yards. Ted Ginn Jr. had the team's lone big play of the half, a nice 24-yard run.

The Saints only touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Darius Victor in the third quarter. It capped a 10-play, 84-yard drive led by backup Chase Daniel. Garrett Grayson replaced Daniel and finished the game, leading the Saints on a scoring drive that ended with a 48-yard Lutz field goal.

The Saints' other first-round pick, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, didn't play. Bryce Harris started at left tackle.

Defensive end Darryl Tapp had the Saints first sack, safety Rafael Bush added a second, rookie Al-Quadin Muhammad had third and former CFL player Adam Bighill had the final one which preserved the shutout. There also were numerous passes knocked down by linemates and pass breakups by the defensive backs. It was the second consecutive game the defense didn't surrender a point. The only touchdown the Los Angeles Chargers scored last Sunday was on an interception returned for a touchdown.

Cornerback Damian Swann had the team's lone interception, a nice pick toward the end of the third quarter.

Linebackers Manti Te'o and Nate Stupar both left the game and didn't return.

Key stats

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, 11 of 15 for 76 yards

Adrian Peterson, six carries for 15 yards

Michael Thomas, four catches for 27 yards

Houston Texans

Tom Savage, 10 of 16 for 79 yards

Lamar Miller, three carries for 14 yards

Bruce Ellington, four catches for 29 yards

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