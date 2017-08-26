Game recap: New Orleans Saints 13, Houston Texans 0

Drew Brees got some work, Adrian Peterson had his first official carry with his new team, and the first-string defense continued its dominant preseason run Saturday night as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Houston Texans 13-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The win improved the Saints to 2-1 and dropped the Texans to 1-2. New Orleans will end the preseason Thursday, Aug. 31 at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m.

In addition to Brees and Peterson playing for the first time this preseason, running back Mark Ingram II and defensive end Cam Jordan also made their preseason debuts after being healthy scratches in the first two weeks of preseason. First-round draft pick Marshon Lattimore played in his second consecutive game and the cornerback out of Ohio State had two nice pass breakups and two tackles as the Saints defense turned in another solid performance.

The Texans only mustered 23 yards of offense and one first down in the first quarter. Tom Savage started at quarterback for the Texans and was replaced late in the first half by DeShain Watson, a rookie from Clemson. Brandon Weeden finished the game for the Texans.