Game recap: Houston Texans beat New Orleans Saints 17-13 in preseason opener

Ian Book came in relief of Dalton after the opening drive and played the rest of the game. He finished 15-of-22 for 121 yards and an interception while adding four carries for 22 yards.

With Kamara and Ingram out, Washington got the first crack at running back for the Saints, finishing twith nine carries for 19 yards and three receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. Tony Jones Jr. saw action after Washington and finished with nine carries for 19 yards and one catch for 13 yards. Devine Ozigbo handled most of the work in the third quarter, finishing with eight carries rushes for 26 yards and one catch for -1 yard. Abram Smith saw some run in the fourth quarter with seven carries for 30 yards and one catch for 12 yards. He did lose a fumble at the goal line.

The receiver corps was led by undrafted rookie Dai'Jean Dixon (three catches for 33 yards) and second-year wideout Kawaan Baker (two catches for 31 yards). Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and rookie Chris Olave started with Landry and Thomas out. The rookie from Ohio State had his first career catch on a four-yard completion in the first quarter.