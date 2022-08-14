Quarterback Andy Dalton, first-team defense shine for New Orleans Saints in 17-13 loss to Texans in preseason opener

And defensively, the Saints allowed 33 yards and no first downs in the first quarter as it choked off the Texans' offense. From there, though, New Orleans experienced more uneven play than it hoped, but perhaps along the lines of what could be expected when teams haven't had tons of live tackling and physical reps throughout training camp.

Three turnovers, including an interception and lost fumble from quarterback Ian Book, helped deliver 10 points to Houston. Rookie running back Abram Smith lost a fumble inside the red zone, which likely kept points off the board. A dropped touchdown pass by Tre'Quan Smith turned a possible seven points into three, and rookie left tackle Trevor Penning and second-year right tackle Landon Young had some protection hiccups that led to a Book taking a couple of sacks that he'll feel today.

And a couple of defensive lapses helped set up both Houston touchdowns, the final one coming inside the last minute where a pair of busted coverages led to open receivers and the deciding score.

But Book (15 of 22 for 121 yards), who played every offensive series after Dalton started and played the opening drive, steadied himself after the two turnovers and showed flashes even after a couple of rattling sacks. The running game picture may not have cleared much behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, because each back who played – Washington (nine carries for 19 yards, three catches for 18 and a touchdown), Tony Jones (seven carries for 27 yards), Devine Ozigbo (eight carries for 26) and Smith (seven for 30) – had a moment or two, though Smith's lost fumble stained his.