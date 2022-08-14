Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quarterback Andy Dalton, first-team defense shine for New Orleans Saints in 17-13 loss to Texans in preseason opener

Dalton goes 5 for 5 with TD pass, defense produces two three-and-outs

Aug 13, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Dwayne-Washington-NOSHOU-Preseason-1920
Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The culmination of the New Orleans Saints' preseason opener was along the lines of what can be expected of a first preseason game: Some good, some bad, some sharp, some sloppy, some head-turners and some head-scratchers.

And a great deal of film to study and improve off for the Saints, who dropped a 17-13 decision to the Texans on Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

New Orleans had to have been pleased with what it saw from its starting units on offense and defense; a 10-play, 67-yard touchdown drive directed by quarterback Andy Dalton (five for five for 51 yards and a 9-yard score) and two three-and-outs generated by the defense.

"I was pleased with the way the first units went in there and played," Coach Dennis Allen said. "We'll get back and take a look at the tape and have a better evaluation, but there were some good things I saw tonight."

It couldn't have been a cleaner open and Dalton, especially, was sharp with completions to four receivers. His touchdown pass to running back Dwayne Washington was a perfectly-executed screen – Washington patiently allowed left guard Andrus Peat and center Erik McCoy to get in position to throw the blocks and cleared his path to the end zone.

And defensively, the Saints allowed 33 yards and no first downs in the first quarter as it choked off the Texans' offense. From there, though, New Orleans experienced more uneven play than it hoped, but perhaps along the lines of what could be expected when teams haven't had tons of live tackling and physical reps throughout training camp.

Three turnovers, including an interception and lost fumble from quarterback Ian Book, helped deliver 10 points to Houston. Rookie running back Abram Smith lost a fumble inside the red zone, which likely kept points off the board. A dropped touchdown pass by Tre'Quan Smith turned a possible seven points into three, and rookie left tackle Trevor Penning and second-year right tackle Landon Young had some protection hiccups that led to a Book taking a couple of sacks that he'll feel today.

And a couple of defensive lapses helped set up both Houston touchdowns, the final one coming inside the last minute where a pair of busted coverages led to open receivers and the deciding score.

But Book (15 of 22 for 121 yards), who played every offensive series after Dalton started and played the opening drive, steadied himself after the two turnovers and showed flashes even after a couple of rattling sacks. The running game picture may not have cleared much behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, because each back who played – Washington (nine carries for 19 yards, three catches for 18 and a touchdown), Tony Jones (seven carries for 27 yards), Devine Ozigbo (eight carries for 26) and Smith (seven for 30) – had a moment or two, though Smith's lost fumble stained his.

And the defense forced three turnovers – all interceptions – as it buckled down until its final drive. Linebacker Chase Hansen, safety Justin Evans and cornerback Brian Allen provided the interceptions.

Related Links

Still, New Orleans also received the costly reminder that every mistake can be a game-changer – secondary lapses that led to Houston's game-winning touchdown wiped away a lead that could have stood and given New Orleans a win.

Overall for the Saints, who, like the Texans, rested a significant number of starters and spot-played the ones that were available, it was an opportunity to take a deep look at some of the players that Allen said the team needed to see in an extended scenario under game conditions.

It was a long look at Book, a chance to see how Penning and Young handled themselves against rushers in situations with higher stakes than practice, an opportunity to see which running back could step up and separate from others and a peek at some of the defenders hoping to make a mark.

The team now will turn its attention to next week and the joint practices it'll have against the Packers before Friday's preseason game in Green Bay.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Texans Preseason Week 1 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
1 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
2 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
3 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
4 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
5 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
6 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
7 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
8 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
9 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
10 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
11 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
12 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
13 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
14 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
15 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
16 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
17 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
18 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
19 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
20 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
21 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
22 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
23 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
24 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
25 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
26 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
27 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
28 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
29 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
30 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
31 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
32 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
33 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
34 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
35 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
36 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
37 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
38 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
39 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
40 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
41 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
42 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
43 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
44 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
45 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
46 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
47 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
48 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
49 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
50 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
51 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
52 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
53 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
54 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
55 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
56 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
57 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
58 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
59 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
60 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
61 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
62 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
63 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
64 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
65 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
66 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
67 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
68 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
69 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
70 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
71 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
72 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
73 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
74 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
75 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
76 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
77 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
78 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
79 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
80 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
81 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
82 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
83 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
84 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
85 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
86 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
87 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
88 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
89 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
90 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
91 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
92 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
93 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
94 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
95 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
96 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
97 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
98 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
99 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
100 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
101 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
102 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
103 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
104 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
105 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
106 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
107 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
108 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
109 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
110 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
111 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
112 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
113 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
114 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
115 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
116 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
117 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
118 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
119 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
120 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
121 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
122 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
123 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
124 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
125 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
126 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
127 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
128 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
129 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
130 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
131 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
132 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
133 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
134 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
135 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
136 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
137 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
138 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
139 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
140 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
141 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
142 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
143 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
144 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
145 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
146 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
147 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
148 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
149 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
150 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
151 / 151

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game recap: Houston Texans beat New Orleans Saints 17-13 in preseason opener

Andy Dalton impressive in lone possession

news

Texans vs. Saints Live Updates - August 13, 2022 | NFL Preseason Week 1

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 1 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans on August 13, 2022

news

Texans vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1

This will be the 11th time the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans have faced off in the preseason, with the series of exhibitions tied 5-5 and New Orleans leading the regular season series 3-2.

news

A guide to an amazing weekend in London for New Orleans Saints fans

Saints will play the Vikings at Tottenham Stadium on Oct. 2

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Saints will face Eagles in Week 17 on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Cleveland Browns

Saints will visit the Browns in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: San Francisco 49ers

Saints will travel to San Francisco in Week 12 for a game on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

Saints travel to Pittsburgh for Week 10 matchup on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Baltimore Ravens

Saints will host Ravens on 'Monday Night Football" in Week 9

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

Saints will face the Rams in Week 11 on Fox

Advertising