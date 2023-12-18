Saints Monday Injury Report: 2023 Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Monday's projected Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The Saints did not practice on 12/18/2023. The players mentioned below are an estimation of their practice status.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|DNP
|S
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Knee
|DNP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Shoulder
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner*
|Toe
|LP
LOS ANGELES RAMS
The Rams did not practice on 12/18/2023. The players mentioned below are an estimation of their practice status.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|DB
|Tre Tomlinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|OL
|Joe Noteboom
|Foot
|DNP
|T
|Rob Havenstein
|Groin
|LP
|DB
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Groin
|LP
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|Concussion
|FP