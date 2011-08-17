Game Preview: Saints at Texans

Rosters as of Aug. 17 (PDF): Alphabetical - Numerical - By Position

After opening the 2011 preseason with a 24-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints travel to face the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Saturday. The contest will be broadcast regionally on CST and can also be viewed on WVUE FOX 8.

The Saints and the Texans will be facing off for the fourth consecutive year in the preseason. The preseason series is split at 2-2, following a 38-20 New Orleans win in the Superdome on August 21, 2010.

The two clubs will also meet in the regular season on September 25 in the Superdome.

The Saints are coming off an impressive start to their preseason slate against the 49ers on Friday. Highlights on offense, defense and special teams all contributed to the victory. The Saints gained 138 yards on the ground.

Rookie RB Mark Ingram in his NFL debut, carried six times for 23 yards with a 14-yard scoring burst. While QB Drew Brees departed near the end of the first quarter, his backup Chase Daniel completed 13-of-21 passes for 129 yards, engineering a pair of touchdown drives, while also keeping a scoring drive alive with a 19-yard scramble.

The Saints defense showed promise from the starting lineup through the backups as they recorded six sacks, two interceptions and allowed the 49ers to convert only 3-of-16 (19%) third down attempts. LB Jonathan Casillas led the Saints with seven tackles and added one quarterback takedown.

The New Orleans special teams units also made a significant impact. Rookie WR Joseph Morgan sparked the club's return game and gave the Saints a second quarter 10-0 lead with a spectacular 78-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Gameday at a Glance:

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 20

TIME: 7:00 p.m. (CT)

SITE: Reliant Stadium