Friday Morning Practice Report

Club prepares for Saturday scrimmage

Aug 06, 2010 at 07:21 AM
Friday, August 6, 2010

8:50 A.M. - Practice 12

The Saints held their 12th training camp practice Friday morning on the outdoor fields in 86-degree temperature and 98-degree heat index. 

NEXT UP:The Saints will practice at 4:20 p.m. this afternoon at the indoor facility and it will be closed to the public.

SHORT PRACTICE:The Saints morning practice ended early at 10:20 a.m. Head coach Sean Paytonsaid they cut the session short due to the Black and Gold scrimmage on Saturday.

PORTER RETURNS:DBTracy Porterreturned to practice Friday morning after missing time due to back spasms. He showed little rust as he intercepted a pass from QB Drew Breesduring team drills and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Payton said he was pleased with Porter's performance Friday morning.

"He had back spasms and we rested him for a couple days but I think he felt a lot better today," said Payton.

HORNETS VISIT:New Hornets head coach Monty Williamsand President Hugh Webervisited the Saints Friday morning. The Hornets group got to tour the Saints facility and watch the morning practice. Several Saints players and coaches greeted the Hornets. Following practice, Williams even caught passes off the jugs machine.

SHANLE & ROBINSON STILL OUT:LB Scott Shanle (knee)and*DBPatrick Robinson (hamstring) *sat out of Friday morning's practice.

BRADLEY'S DEBUT:The Saints agreed to terms with WR Mark Bradleylate Thursday night. The six-year veteran experienced his first practice as a Saint Friday morning and said the team's "offensive attack" is what "Drew" him to the squad.

"I had a tryout yesterday with a couple guys," said Bradley. "It is a great thing. You have a lot teams that have one receiver that catches 145 balls, crazy numbers like that. Drew does a great job of spreading the ball around the whole field and that gives you a great chance to win on crucial downs like third down and in the red zone."

Payton said Bradley brings a different style to the wide receiver group.

"He is a player that has had some experience," said Payton. "He ran pretty well and we thought he caught the ball well. The key is just getting him acclimated."

PAYTON GOES OVERTIME:Head coach Sean Paytonspent nearly 40 minutes signing autographs for fans following Friday morning's practice.

"With practice being cut short we had some more time (for autographs)," said Payton. "It is hot out here and a lot of those people have been waiting. We were trying to make sure everyone was covered."

SIMON WAIVED:With the signing of WR Mark Bradley,the Saints waived WR Matt Simon.

Advertising