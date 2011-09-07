Freeviews of NFL RedZone Channel, SIRIUSXM NFL Radio & NFL Sunday ticket on Kickoff Sunday

To celebrate the kickoff of the 2011 NFL season, fans will be offered free previews of NFL RedZone channel, SiriusXM NFL Radio and NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as free shipping for all orders on NFLShop.com, on Kickoff Sunday (September 11), it was announced today.

All fans whose television providers carry the widely acclaimed NFL RedZone channel -- which whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons, delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments as they happen – will receive the channel free on Kickoff Sunday. Comcast, Dish Network, Cox, Charter, Verizon FiOS, and AT&T U-Verse are among the operators offering the NFL Network-produced NFL RedZone channel.

SiriusXM NFL Radio will offer XM Select Package subscribers the chance to listen to every home and away radio broadcast of each game on Kickoff Sunday (via www.siriusxm.com/max1 or by calling 888/749-2689). The only place on radio for NFL news and analysis 24 hours a day, seven days a week, SiriusXM NFL Radio offers the home and visiting team radio broadcasts and national Westwood One radiocasts for all 256 NFL regular season games and the playoffs, including Super Bowl XLVI.

All DirecTV homes which don't already have subscriptions to NFL Sunday Ticket and the RedZone Channel will on Kickoff Sunday receive at no charge the subscription package which includes all AFC and NFC regional network telecasts of Sunday afternoon games (subject to blackout restrictions).