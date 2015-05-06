Fox 8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction at Saints facility

The fifth annual Fox 8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction is set for Sunday, May 17 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints cafeteria and indoor facility at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie.

Patrons can enjoy all you can eat and drink with food provided by Pigeon Caterers, enjoy a tour of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans facilities and participate in a live auction of outstanding items from the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, hotels, restaurants and more.

All proceeds benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum, located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open by appointment only by calling (504) 471-2192 or e-mailing saintshalloffame@aol.com.

Coach Sean Payton and many prominent former New Orleans Saints will be on hand for a great cause for the event sponsored by WVUE-TV, Fox 8.

For more information, call 471-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@aol.com.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by check by mail to:

SAINTS HALL OF FAME

P.O. Box 640394

Kenner, LA 70064-0394

FOX 8 SAINTS HALL OF FAME RECEPTION/AUCTION

Number of Tickets Requested ______