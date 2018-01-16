Four Saints rookies selected to Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team

Four members of the New Orleans Saints have earned a place on the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team.

Running back Alvin Kamara was selected as PFWA co-offensive Rookie of the Year and cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been selected as Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Kamara shares his co-Rookie of the Year award with Kansas City Chiefs' Kareem Hunt.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and safety Marcus Williams were named to the All-Rookie Team.

Kamara, a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) out of Tennessee, led all rookies with 81 receptions (third-most by a rookie RB in NFL history) and ranked second among NFL rookies with 1,554 scrimmage yards. He rushed 120 times for 728 yards, for a NFL-leading 6.1 per-carry average and eight touchdowns. Kamara also had 826 receiving yards and five receptions for TDs and returned a kickoff return for a touchdown. He is one of four rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing and five receiving touchdowns, joining three Pro Football Hall of Famers: Doak Walker (1950), Charley Taylor (1964) and Gale Sayers (1964). He rushed for a season-high 106 yards at Buffalo on Nov. 12, and had 101 receiving yards at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 26. Kamara was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month in November.

Lattimore, a first-round selection (No. 11 overall) out of Ohio State, tied for fifth in the NFL with five interceptions. He finished the regular season with 53 tackles (44 solo), five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 18 passes defensed, which tied for the most by a rookie in 2017 in 13 games (all starts). He posted a streak of three consecutive games with an interception. Lattimore was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month in October and December.