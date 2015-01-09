Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Former Saints stars Wes Chandler, Ricky Williams to go into College Football Hall of Fame

Class of 2015 announced Friday

Jan 09, 2015 at 03:08 AM

Two former New Orleans Saints stars - receiver Wes Chandler and running back Ricky Williams - on Friday were named to the 2015 Class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Williams played at Texas from 1995-98 and won a Hesiman Trophy with the Longhorns before being drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 1999 draft (fifth overall). Chandler starred at Florida from 1974-77 before the Saints selected him in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 1978 draft.

Williams played with the Saints for three seasons before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. His best season in New Orleans was in 2001 when he ran for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns on 313 carries. He retired from the NFL following the 2011 season, which he spent on Baltimore's roster.

Chandler played with the Saints from 1978-81 and caught 65 passes for 1,069 yards in 1980 with six touchdowns. Chandler spent the bulk of his pro career with the San Diego Chargers but played for the San Francisco 49ers in 1988, his final year in the league.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Punishing run game leads New Orleans Saints offense against Seattle

Saints had two 100-yard rushers, gained 235 yards on 48 carries as a team

news

Pete Werner's forced fumble stifled Seattle's momentum, positioned New Orleans Saints for lead-taking touchdown

Second-year linebacker has two forced fumbles this season

news

Taysom Hill and New Orleans Saints offense flex muscle against Seattle in 39-32 victory

Hill ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, completed pass for 22-yard touchdown

news

Andy Dalton will start second straight game at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'I feel really good about where I'm at in this offense, just the understanding of everything'

news

New Orleans Saints keenly aware of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith's improvement

'I think they've tailored the offense around some of the things that he can do really well'

news

Andy Dalton takes reps at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston continues rehab

'I want to get (Winston) healthy. We'll see where he's at'

news

Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for New Orleans Saints after missing Vikings game, being limited against Carolina

'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'

news

Quarterback Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints offense warmed to task in second half against Minnesota

'I thought overall, he operated the offense efficiently'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive penalties prove pivotal on late, lead-taking touchdown drive by Minnesota

Saints led 22-19 when defense hit with two costly infractions

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave impressed in first NFL month

'When I get targeted, I want to bring in every pass that's thrown my way'

news

Andy Dalton likely to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

'Andy has done this. He's performed at a high level in our league'

news

New Orleans Saints run defense searching for consistency

'You can't have that roller coaster. To be even-keel is exactly where we need to be'

Advertising