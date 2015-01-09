Former Saints stars Wes Chandler, Ricky Williams to go into College Football Hall of Fame

Two former New Orleans Saints stars - receiver Wes Chandler and running back Ricky Williams - on Friday were named to the 2015 Class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Williams played at Texas from 1995-98 and won a Hesiman Trophy with the Longhorns before being drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 1999 draft (fifth overall). Chandler starred at Florida from 1974-77 before the Saints selected him in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 1978 draft.

Williams played with the Saints for three seasons before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. His best season in New Orleans was in 2001 when he ran for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns on 313 carries. He retired from the NFL following the 2011 season, which he spent on Baltimore's roster.