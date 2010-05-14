Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Former Saints DL Norman Hand Passes Away at 37

Cause of death unknown

May 14, 2010 at 08:21 AM

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle  Norman Hand died Friday morning in Colleton County at the age of 37. A cause of death has not been released by the county coroner.

Hand was an honorable mention All-American by Parade Magazine and USA Today his senior season at Walterboro. He was also named the SCHSL Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1990.

He went on to play at the University of Mississippi after transferring from Itawamba Junior College. He had 3.5 sacks his senior year with the Rebels and was a second team All-SEC selection.

From there, Hand was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins in 1995 and went on to have a 10 year career in the league playing with the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants.

He ended his pro career after the 2004 season with 22.5 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Hand was the first football player to reach the NFL from Walterboro.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

