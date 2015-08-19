Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Former New Orleans Saints player J.J. McCleskey to appear at Saints Hall of Fame on Saturday

He will sign autographs from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday

Aug 19, 2015 at 07:36 AM

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back and special teams standout J.J. McCleskey will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Saturday from 4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m., prior to the Saints preseason home opener with the New England Patriots.

McCleskey played in 32 games for the Saints from 1993-1996 and had four interceptions. He went to play for the Arizona Cardinals from 1996-2000.

McCleskey will be available to sign autographs and for pictures.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open, free of charge, to all New Orleans Saints ticket holders on game days for three hours prior to the start of each game and for 45 minutes after each game. The museum is open by appointment Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at a cost of $7 per person or $5 for seniors, children under 12 and any group of 10 or more.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@aol.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

