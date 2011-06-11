Fleur-De-Facts: Quarterbacks

*He became only the second player (Payton Manning is the other) in NFL history to pass for over 4,000 yards in five-straight seasons – including 5,069 in 2008, the second-highest single season total in league annals.

*He set two league records since joining the Saints: completion percentage in a season (70.6 in 2009) and completions (440, 2007 – broken in 2010).

*Since 2006, he leads the NFL with 22,918 passing yards to become the club's all-time leader, 3,013 attempts and 2,020 completions and is tied for the league-lead over that span with 155 TD passes.

* He departed fourth in NCAA Division I history for total offense, completions and attempts at Purdue.