Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Fleur-De-Facts: Quarterbacks

A look at the three Saints signal callers

Jun 11, 2011 at 04:41 AM

NewOrleansSaints.com will look at each position group on the Saints roster over the summer. So far we have looked at the Tight Ends and Safeties. This week we review the Quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks (3)

# NAME HT WT AGE YRs SCHOOL
9 Drew Brees 6-0 209 32 11 Purdue
4 Sean Canfield 6-4 223 24 1 Oregon State
10 Chase Daniel 6-0 225 24 3 Missouri

2010 Season Stats

PLAYER COMP ATT YDs AVG TDs INTs RATE
Drew Brees 448 658 4,620 7.0 33 22 90.9
Chase Daniel 2 3 16 5.3 0 0 79.9
Total 450 661 4,636 7.0 33 22 90.8

brees_article_falcons.jpg

#9 Drew Brees

Did you know?

*He became only the second player (Payton Manning is the other) in NFL history to pass for over 4,000 yards in five-straight seasons – including 5,069 in 2008, the second-highest single season total in league annals.
*He set two league records since joining the Saints: completion percentage in a season (70.6 in 2009) and completions (440, 2007 – broken in 2010).
*Since 2006, he leads the NFL with 22,918 passing yards to become the club's all-time leader, 3,013 attempts and 2,020 completions and is tied for the league-lead over that span with 155 TD passes.
* He departed fourth in NCAA Division I history for total offense, completions and attempts at Purdue.

Career Stats:

YEAR COMP ATT YDs AVG TDs INTs RATE
2010 - NO 448 658 4,620 7.0 33 22 90.9
2009 - NO 363 514 4,388 8.5 34 11 109.6
2008 - NO 413 635 5,069 8.0 34 17 96.2
2007 - NO 440 652 4,423 6.8 28 18 89.4
2006 - NO 356 554 4,418 8.0 26 11 96.2
2005 - SD 323 500 3,576 7.2 24 15 89.2
2004 - SD 262 400 3,159 7.9 27 7 104.8
2003 - SD 205 356 2,108 5.9 11 15 67.5
2002 - SD 320 526 3,284 6.2 17 16 76.9
2001 - SD 15 27 221 8.2 1 0 94.8
TOTAL 3,145 4,822 35,266 7.3 235 132 91.7

daniel_article_2.jpg

#10 Chase Daniel

Did you know?

*He was originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2009.
*His first NFL run went for 16 yards at Carolina on Nov. 7
*He completed two-of-three passes for 16 yards in a fourth quarter appearance vs. Tampa Bay in the 2010 season finale.
*He led Missouri to a 30-11 record over three years as a starter, including the first two Big 12 North Division titles in school history
*He was high school teammates with LS Justin Drescher and K Garrett Hartley at Southlake Carroll (Tex.) HS.

Career Stats:

PLAYER COMP ATT YDs AVG TDs INTs RATE
2010 - NO 2 3 16 5.3 0 0 79.9
2009 - NO/WASH - - - - - - -
Total 2 3 16 5.3 0 0 79.9

canfield_article.jpg

#4 Sean Canfield

Did you know?

*He spent most of the season on the practice squad but was on the active roster for the Cowboys game on Thanksgiving.
*He earned first-team All Pac-10 honors as a senior in 2009, completing 303-of-446 attempts (67.9%) for 3,271 yards with 21 TD throws and only seven interceptions.

Career Stats:None

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rookie kicker Blake Grupe remains poised, makes New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster

'Just worry about going out there and doing your job every single day and let the rest take care of itself'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players beginning Wednesday
news

Linebacker Jaylon Smith getting up to speed in New Orleans Saints defense

'Whatever Coach needs from me, I'm going to get the job done'
news

Ironman linebacker Demario Davis back where he belongs for New Orleans Saints

'I told all the guys, I put in all my vet days. I took all my vacation days, I got them out of the way'
news

Safety Lonnie Johnson completes impressive showing by delivering on his word for New Orleans Saints in preseason victory

'I kind of told (teammates), I was like, 'I'm about to end it'"
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham continues recovery Sunday

Coach Dennis Allen: 'He still is a little shaken up but he's actually in a pretty good spot'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints running back Darrel Williams

Veteran running back returns to his home state
news

Derek Carr effective, efficient in preseason debut as New Orleans Saints quarterback

'Love being on this side of things in the Dome'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylon Smith

NFL veteran looks to bring experience to New Orleans
news

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders dancing his way into comfort zone with New Orleans Saints

'All of our guys (at defensive tackle), we've got a bunch of dancing pandas in there'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jontre Kirklin

Former LSU Tiger and Lutcher Bulldog Jontre Kirklin joins his hometown team
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz

Tight end re-signs with the Saints one year after his first stint
Advertising