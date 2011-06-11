Fleur-De-Facts: Quarterbacks

NewOrleansSaints.com will look at each position group on the Saints roster over the summer. So far we have looked at the Tight Ends and Safeties. This week we review the Quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks (3)
|#
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|YRs
|SCHOOL
|9
|Drew Brees
|6-0
|209
|32
|11
|Purdue
|4
|Sean Canfield
|6-4
|223
|24
|1
|Oregon State
|10
|Chase Daniel
|6-0
|225
|24
|3
|Missouri
2010 Season Stats
|PLAYER
|COMP
|ATT
|YDs
|AVG
|TDs
|INTs
|RATE
|Drew Brees
|448
|658
|4,620
|7.0
|33
|22
|90.9
|Chase Daniel
|2
|3
|16
|5.3
|0
|0
|79.9
|Total
|450
|661
|4,636
|7.0
|33
|22
|90.8
#9 Drew Brees
Did you know?
*He became only the second player (Payton Manning is the other) in NFL history to pass for over 4,000 yards in five-straight seasons – including 5,069 in 2008, the second-highest single season total in league annals.
*He set two league records since joining the Saints: completion percentage in a season (70.6 in 2009) and completions (440, 2007 – broken in 2010).
*Since 2006, he leads the NFL with 22,918 passing yards to become the club's all-time leader, 3,013 attempts and 2,020 completions and is tied for the league-lead over that span with 155 TD passes.
* He departed fourth in NCAA Division I history for total offense, completions and attempts at Purdue.
Career Stats:
YEAR COMP ATT YDs AVG TDs INTs RATE 2010 - NO 448 658 4,620 7.0 33 22 90.9 2009 - NO 363 514 4,388 8.5 34 11 109.6 2008 - NO 413 635 5,069 8.0 34 17 96.2 2007 - NO 440 652 4,423 6.8 28 18 89.4 2006 - NO 356 554 4,418 8.0 26 11 96.2 2005 - SD 323 500 3,576 7.2 24 15 89.2 2004 - SD 262 400 3,159 7.9 27 7 104.8 2003 - SD 205 356 2,108 5.9 11 15 67.5 2002 - SD 320 526 3,284 6.2 17 16 76.9 2001 - SD 15 27 221 8.2 1 0 94.8 TOTAL 3,145 4,822 35,266 7.3 235 132 91.7
#10 Chase Daniel
Did you know?
*He was originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2009.
*His first NFL run went for 16 yards at Carolina on Nov. 7
*He completed two-of-three passes for 16 yards in a fourth quarter appearance vs. Tampa Bay in the 2010 season finale.
*He led Missouri to a 30-11 record over three years as a starter, including the first two Big 12 North Division titles in school history
*He was high school teammates with LS Justin Drescher and K Garrett Hartley at Southlake Carroll (Tex.) HS.
Career Stats:
|PLAYER
|COMP
|ATT
|YDs
|AVG
|TDs
|INTs
|RATE
|2010 - NO
|2
|3
|16
|5.3
|0
|0
|79.9
|2009 - NO/WASH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|3
|16
|5.3
|0
|0
|79.9
#4 Sean Canfield
Did you know?
*He spent most of the season on the practice squad but was on the active roster for the Cowboys game on Thanksgiving.
*He earned first-team All Pac-10 honors as a senior in 2009, completing 303-of-446 attempts (67.9%) for 3,271 yards with 21 TD throws and only seven interceptions.
Career Stats:None