Fleur-De-Facts: Linebackers

NewOrleansSaints.com will look at each position group on the Saints roster over the summer. So far we have looked at seven groups: Tight Ends, Safeties, Quarterbacks, Defensive Linemen, Specialists, Cornerbacks and Wide Receivers.
This week we look at the linebackers:
Linebackers (13)
|#
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|YRs
|SCHOOL
|53
|Stanley Arnoux
|6-0
|232
|24
|3
|Wake Forest
|62
|Ezra Butler
|6-2
|248
|26
|1
|Nevada
|52
|Jonathan Casillas
|6-1
|227
|24
|3
|Wisconson
|55
|Danny Clark
|6-2
|245
|34
|12
|Illinois
|56
|Jo-Lonn Dunbar
|6-0
|226
|26
|4
|Boston College
|54
|Ramon Humber
|5-11
|232
|23
|3
|North Dakota State
|94
|Kawika Mitchell
|6-1
|253
|31
|9
|South Florida
|50
|Marvin Mitchell
|6-3
|249
|26
|5
|Tennessee
|58
|Scott Shanle
|6-2
|245
|31
|9
|Nebraska
|51
|Jonathan Vilma
|6-1
|230
|29
|8
|Miami (Fla.)
|59
|Anthony Waters
|6-3
|238
|26
|4
|Clemson
|TBD
|Nate Bussey
|6-1
|219
|22
|R
|Illinois
|TBD
|Martez Wilson
|6-4
|250
|21
|R
|Illinois
Saints 2010 Linebacker Stats:
|Player
|TOT
|SOLO
|AST
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|Stanley Arnoux
|5
|3
|2
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Danny Clark
|59
|47
|12
|-
|1
|1
|-
|Jo-Lonn Dunbar
|40
|32
|8
|1.0
|2
|-
|1
|Ramon Humber
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marvin Mitchell
|43
|33
|10
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|Scott Shanle
|76
|55
|21
|-
|2
|1
|1
|Jonathan Vilma
|105
|71
|34
|4.0
|3
|3
|1
|Anthony Waters
|9
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|339
|251
|88
|6.0
|10
|8
|5
#53 Stanley Arnoux
Did you know?
*He played nine games on special teams last season before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 23.
*He was a three-year starter at Wake Forest where he started 42 of 51 games.
*He averaged seven tackles a game as a senior at Wake Forest.
Career Stats:
YEAR TOT SOLO AST SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 5 3 2 - - - -
#62 Ezra Butler
Did you know?
*He signed with the Saints as a free agent on Jan. 19, 2011, following a postseason stay on the N.Y. Jets practice squad.
*He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Panthers on May 2, 2008.
*He played for the UFL's Las Vegas Locomotives from 2009-10.
*He attended Nevada from 2004-2007 and led the school with 92 tackles as a senior in 2007.
*He is the son of two-time Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter and producer Jonathan Butler.
Career Stats: None
Nate Bussey
Did you know?
*He finished with 83 tackles and tied for the Big Ten Conference lead with three fumble recoveries on his way to All-Big Ten honorable mention honors as senior in 2010.
*He was co-winner of Illinois' Outstanding Special Teams award last season.
*He is one of three Saints linebackers from the University of Illinois, along with Danny Clark and fellow rookie Martez Wilson.
Career Stats (at Illinois):
|YEAR
|TOT
|SOLO
|AST
|PD
|SCK
|FF
|FR
|2007
|10
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2008
|21
|12
|9
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2009
|43
|30
|13
|1
|0.5
|1
|-
|2010
|83
|48
|35
|2
|1.0
|-
|3
|TOTAL
|156
|96
|60
|5
|1.5
|1
|3
#52 Jonathan Casillas
Did you know?
*He finished second on the club in the preseason with 18 tackles (16 solo) last season before suffering a season ending foot injury.
*He played in 11 regular season games with two starts at WLB in place of an injured Scott Shanle for the last two contests during his rookie season (2009).
*In his first NFL start vs. Tampa Bay on Dec. 27, 2009, he tied for a team lead with ten tackles (seven solo).
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TOT
|SOLO
|AST
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - NO
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2009 - NO
|20
|11
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|20
|11
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
#55 Danny Clark
Did you know?
*He has played in 168 games with 103 starts since 2000.
*Last season, he played in 14 games with 10 starts at SLB and finished with 59 tackles (32 solo) with one pass defense, a forced fumble and four special teams stops.
*He is one of three Saints linebackers from the University of Illinois, along with rookies Nate Bussey and Martez Wilson.
*He finished sixth on Illini's career list with 384 tackles, just past Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Dick Butkus.
*He established the charitable foundation "Danny Clark 55 Foundation" to benefit children.
*He has a pair of twin brothers who have been stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force.
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TOT
|SOLO
|AST
|PD
|SCK
|FF
|FR
|2010 - NO
|59
|47
|12
|1
|-
|1
|-
|2009 - NYG
|53
|34
|19
|2
|2.0
|-
|-
|2008 - NYG
|70
|43
|27
|1
|-
|2
|-
|2007 - HOU
|51
|40
|11
|1
|-
|1
|-
|2006 - NO
|29
|23
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2005 - OAK
|113
|82
|31
|7
|1.0
|-
|-
|2004 - OAK
|129
|98
|31
|5
|2.0
|1
|-
|2003 - JAC
|40
|29
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|2002 - JAC
|91
|69
|22
|3
|2.0
|-
|-
|2001 - JAC
|28
|23
|5
|-
|-
|2
|-
|2000 - JAC
|20
|19
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|683
|507
|176
|19
|7.0
|9
|2
#56 Jo-Lonn Dunbar
Did you know?
*He registered a career-best 50 tackles in 13 games with eight starts last season.
*He started and made three tackles, including his first career sack, when he dropped QB Colt McCoy for a three-yard loss vs. Cleveland on Oct. 24, 2010.
*He was a two-year starter and captain at Boston College, notching 269 tackles with 2.5 sacks and two interceptions over his 46-game career.
Career Stats:
YEAR TOT SOLO AST SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 40 32 8 1.0 2 - 1 2009 - NO 20 13 7 - - - - 2008 - NO 20 17 3 - 2 - - TOTAL 80 62 18 1.0 4 - 1
#54 Ramon Humber
Did you know?
*He signed with the Saints in the final month of the 2010 campaign after spending the first season and a half of his NFL career with the Colts.
*He was a four-year letterman at North Dakota State, starting 32 of the 43 games he appeared in and made 249 tackles.
*He led the Bison with 93 tackles (57 solo) as senior in 2008.
Career Stats:
YEAR TOT SOLO AST SCK PD FF FR 2010 - IND 2 1 1 - - - - 2010 - NO 2 2 - - - - - 2009 - NO 32 27 5 - - 1 - TOTAL 36 30 6 - - 1 -
#94 Kawika Mitchell
Did you know?
*He joined the Saints late in 2010 to add depth to their linebacker corps and on special teams.
*He has played in 96 NFL games with 85 starts at both middle and outside linebacker with the Chiefs, Giants, Bills and the Saints.
*He began his college career at Georgia before transferring to South Florida following redshirt freshman season.
*His first name translates to David.
*He and his wife Billie have a son, Lewai (pronounced Levi) and a daughter, Eliza.
Career Stats:
YEAR TOT TCK AST SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO - - - - - - - 2009 - BUF 27 17 10 - - 1 - 2008 - BUF 82 57 25 4.0 3 2 - 2007 - NYG 76 54 22 3.5 4 2 1 2006 - KC 104 82 22 1.5 2 - 1 2005 - KC 105 84 21 2.0 10 - 2 2004 - KC 72 58 14 1.0 3 1 2 2003 - KC 21 17 4 - 1 - - TOTAL 487 369 118 12.0 23 6 6
#50 Marvin Mitchell
Did you know?
*He posted a career-high 38 tackles along with one sack, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2010.
*He notched his first career sack as he ran QB Joe Flacco out of bounds for a four-yard loss, to go with one special teams stop at Baltimore on Dec. 19, 2010.
*He was a team captain as a senior at the University of Tennessee, playing in 40 games (15 starts) during career, finishing with 154 stops.
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TOT
|SOLO
|AST
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - NO
|43
|33
|10
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2009 - NO
|27
|23
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2008 - NO
|10
|8
|2
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2007 - NO
|9
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|89
|72
|17
|1.0
|2
|2
|3
#58 Scott Shanle
Did you know?
*In his 74 games as a Saint, he has posted 562 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
*He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection as a senior at Nebraska after collecting 71 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble
*He was a standout RB and DB at St. Edward (Neb.) HS.
*His younger brother Andrew, played DB for Nebraska and then was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2007, spending the latter part of that season on the Giants practice squad.
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TOT
|SOLO
|AST
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - NO
|76
|55
|21
|-
|2
|1
|1
|2009 - NO
|69
|57
|12
|-
|3
|-
|2
|2008 - NO
|87
|60
|27
|2.0
|5
|1
|-
|2007 - NO
|68
|43
|25
|-
|1
|2
|1
|2006 - NO
|98
|74
|24
|4.0
|1
|1
|-
|2005 - DAL
|45
|34
|11
|1.5
|2
|-
|-
|2004 - DAL
|29
|20
|9
|-
|1
|-
|-
|2003 - DAL
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2003 - STL
|3
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|475
|346
|129
|7.0
|15
|5
|4
#51 Jonathan Vilma
Did you know?
*He has been the club's leading tackler the past three seasons.
*He has been voted by his teammates as a defensive team captain and by opposing players, coaches and fans as a Pro Bowl selection the past two season.
*He came in at No. 37 on the NFL Network's "Top 100: Players of 2011."
*He was the 2004 Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TOT
|SOLO
|AST
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - NO
|105
|71
|34
|4.0
|3
|3
|1
|2009 - NO
|110
|87
|23
|2.0
|8
|-
|-
|2008 - NO
|132
|98
|34
|1.0
|6
|2
|3
|2007 - NYJ
|43
|32
|11
|-
|3
|-
|-
|2006 - NYJ
|114
|67
|47
|-
|5
|1
|1
|2005 - NYJ
|169
|124
|45
|0.5
|6
|4
|1
|2004 - NYJ
|107
|77
|30
|2.0
|5
|-
|1
|TOTAL
|780
|556
|224
|9.0
|36
|10
|7
#59 Anthony Waters
**
**
Did you know?
*He played in a career-high 10 games last season and notched a career-best nine total tackles.
*He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors as a junior at Clemson after leading team with 109 tackles.
He was the recipient of Clemson's Solid Rock Award in 2005, given by coaches to the outstanding linebacker.
Career Stats:
YEAR TOT SOLO AST SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 9 8 1 - - - - 2009 - NO 2 2 - - - - - 2008 - SD 3 3 - - - - 1 2007 - SD - - - - - - - TOTAL 14 13 1 - - - 1
Martez Wilson
Did you know?
*He led the Illini in tackles last season with 112 tackles, while adding 11.5 tackles for losses, four sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and four pass defenses.
*He was an All-Big Ten first team selection in 2010.
*He is one of three Saints linebackers from the University of Illinois, along with fellow rookie Nate Bussey and Danny Clark.
Career Stats (at Illinois):
YEAR TOT SOLO AST PD SCK FF FR 2007 29 14 14 1 2.0 - - 2008 73 35 35 3 3.0 1 2 2009 9 2 7 - - - - 2010 112 47 65 4 4.0 3 1 TOTAL 223 102 121 8 9.0 4 3