Fleur-De-Facts: Linebackers

Did you know?

*He has played in 168 games with 103 starts since 2000.

*Last season, he played in 14 games with 10 starts at SLB and finished with 59 tackles (32 solo) with one pass defense, a forced fumble and four special teams stops.

*He is one of three Saints linebackers from the University of Illinois, along with rookies Nate Bussey and Martez Wilson.

*He finished sixth on Illini's career list with 384 tackles, just past Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Dick Butkus.

*He established the charitable foundation "Danny Clark 55 Foundation" to benefit children.

*He has a pair of twin brothers who have been stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force.