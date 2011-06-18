Fleur-De-Facts: Defensive Linemen

*Last season he started all 16 regular season games for the first time and recorded a career-best 73 tackles (25 solo) with a sack, a pass defense and a forced fumble.

*He blocked an extra point attempt in the 2010 season opener against the Vikings, which was the first blocked extra point by a Saints player since DT Grady Jackson at Cincinnati on Dec. 22, 2002.

*He scored his first career TD on a fumble recovery vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 4, 2009.

*He was originally signed as a free agent by New England and went to training camp with Baltimore. He also spent time with the Ravens and Cowboys practice squads.

*His full name is Remilekun Ayodele.

*He has a brother, Akin, who entered the NFL in 2002 and has played for Jacksonville, Dallas, Miami and Buffalo and played collegiately at Purdue, where he was a teammate of Saints QB Drew Brees.