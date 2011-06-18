Fleur-De-Facts: Defensive Linemen

NewOrleansSaints.com will look at each position group on the Saints roster over the summer. So far we have looked at three groups: Tight Ends, Safeties and Quarterbacks.
This week we look at the Defensive Linemen:
Defensive Linemen (14)
|#
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|YRs
|SCHOOL
|92
|Remi Ayodele
|6-2
|318
|28
|5
|Oklahoma
|96
|Alex Brown
|6-3
|260
|32
|10
|Florida
|97
|Jeff Charleston
|6-4
|265
|28
|5
|Idaho State
|98
|Sedrick Ellis
|6-1
|307
|25
|4
|Southern California
|93
|Junior Galette
|6-2
|258
|23
|2
|Stillman
|69
|Anthony Hargrove
|6-3
|272
|27
|7
|Georgia Tech
|72
|Tom Johnson
|6-3
|288
|26
|1
|Southern Mississippi
|TBD
|Cameron Jordan
|6-4
|287
|21
|R
|California
|75
|Mitch King
|6-2
|280
|25
|1
|Iowa
|95
|Swanson Miller
|6-4
|310
|25
|1
|Oklahoma State
|90
|Shaun Rogers
|6-4
|350
|32
|11
|Texas
|TBD
|Greg Romeus
|6-5
|264
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh
|91
|Will Smith
|6-3
|282
|29
|8
|Ohio State
|99
|Jimmy Wilkerson
|6-2
|270
|30
|9
|Oklahoma
2010 Saints Defensive Linemen Stats:
PLAYER TKL AST TOT SCK PD FF FR Sedrick Ellis 30 14 44 6.0 2 2 - Remi Ayodele 21 16 37 1.0 1 1 - Will Smith 34 5 39 5.5 5 1 - Anthony Hargrove 21 8 29 1.0 - 2 - Alex Brown 32 7 39 2.0 3 1 1 Jimmy Wilkerson 14 2 16 2.0 - - - Jeff Charleston 19 7 26 3.0 2 2 1 Junior Galette 4 - 4 - - - - TOTAL 175 59 230 20.5 13 9 2
#92 DT Remi Ayodele
Did you know?
*Last season he started all 16 regular season games for the first time and recorded a career-best 73 tackles (25 solo) with a sack, a pass defense and a forced fumble.
*He blocked an extra point attempt in the 2010 season opener against the Vikings, which was the first blocked extra point by a Saints player since DT Grady Jackson at Cincinnati on Dec. 22, 2002.
*He scored his first career TD on a fumble recovery vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 4, 2009.
*He was originally signed as a free agent by New England and went to training camp with Baltimore. He also spent time with the Ravens and Cowboys practice squads.
*His full name is Remilekun Ayodele.
*He has a brother, Akin, who entered the NFL in 2002 and has played for Jacksonville, Dallas, Miami and Buffalo and played collegiately at Purdue, where he was a teammate of Saints QB Drew Brees.
Career Stats:
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 21 16 37 1.0 1 1 - 2009 - NO 18 12 30 1.5 - - 1 2008 - NO 2 1 3 - - - - 2007 - NO 4 1 5 - - 1 - TOTAL 45 30 75 2.5 1 2 1
#96 DE Alex Brown
Did you know?
*He has appeared in 143 consecutive games, the longest current consecutive games streak for an NFL defensive end. The second longest is 96 by Atlanta's Chauncey Davis.
*He has recorded 45.5 sacks, notching six or more in five separate seasons.
*He was selected as an All-American, first-team all-SEC and Lombardi Award semifinalist (finalist as a senior) each of the final three seasons of his Florida career (1998-2001).
*He is Owner and President/CEO of a men's professional volleyball team in Puerto Rico, Indios de Mayaguez.
He and his wife, Karimar, have a son, Antonio, and a daughter, Kaylen.
Career Stats:
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 32 7 39 2.0 3 1 1 2009 - CHI 36 12 48 6.0 1 - 1 2008 - CHI 42 2 44 6.0 6 1 1 2007 - CHI 31 10 41 4.5 5 2 2 2006 - CHI 41 6 47 7.0 4 3 2 2005 - CHI 38 7 45 6.0 6 3 - 2004 - CHI 39 11 50 6.0 8 2 1 2003 - CHI 48 10 58 5.5 6 2 1 2002 - CHI 31 9 40 2.5 3 1 3 TOTAL 338 74 412 45.0 42 15 12
#97 DE Jeff Charleston
Did you know?
*He had five tackles (three solo) in his first career start when he replaced Will Smith at RDE in Arizona on Oct. 10, 2010.
*Last season, he forced a fumble by Falcons RB Michael Turner near the goal line that was recovered by LB Marvin Mitchell at Atlanta on Dec. 27. It was Turner's first fumble since Oct. 18, 2009 vs. the Bears.
* In the regular season finale at home against the Buccaneers, he sacked QB Josh Freeman, stripped the ball and recovered it.
*At Central (Independence, Ore.) HS, where he lettered three years in football and basketball, he was an All-Oregon pick at TE and second-team selection at LB.
Career Stats:
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 19 7 26 3.0 2 2 1 2009 - NO 8 2 10 0.0 0 - - 2008 - NO 15 3 18 3.0 0 - - 2007 - IND 13 11 24 1.0 3 1 - TOTAL 55 23 78 7.0 5 3 1
#98 DT Sedrick Ellis
Did you know?
*He has started every game he's appeared in since being drafted seventh overall in 2008.
*Had career-highs in tackles and sacks, posting 78 stops (30 solo), a team-best six quarterback takedowns last season.
*He was a unanimous first-team All-American selection and recipient of the Pat Tillman Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year award as a senior at USC.
*At Chino (Calif.) HS, he played offensive and defensive line, fullback in golaline situations and compted on the track team.
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TKL
|AST
|TOT
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - NO
|30
|14
|44
|6.0
|2
|2
|-
|2009 - NO
|26
|8
|34
|2.0
|2
|-
|1
|2008 - NO
|20
|10
|30
|4.0
|5
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|76
|32
|108
|12.0
|9
|2
|2
#93 DE Junior Galette
Did you know?
*He was one of two undrafted rookies (along with RB Chris Ivory) to make the 53-man roster last season.
*He appeared in four games and recorded two tackles (one solo) and four special teams stops.
*He played at Temple before transferring to Stillman where he earned second team All-American honors with 56 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
*He prepped at St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) HS, where he played LB and FB and was a standout on the basketball team.
Career Stats:
*
*
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 4 - 4 - - - - TOTAL - - 4 - - - -
#69 DL Anthony Hargrove
Did you know?
*He won the 2009 Ed Block Courage Award, which was voted on by his Saints teammates for making a successful return to football after sitting out all of 2008 due to an NFL suspension.
*He made four tackles as a reserve lineman and added another stop on special teams in the Super Bowl XLIV win over Indianapolis.
*He was featured in a NFL Network documentary "From Sinner to Saint" on his inspiring story of his NFL career.
*He attended Port Charlotte (Fla.) HS and made 160 tackles as a senior, also passing for 900 yards and rushing for 800 yards, playing safety and quarterback.
Career Stats:
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 21 8 29 1.0 - 2 - 2009 - NO 32 10 42 5.0 3 1 3 2007 - BUF 18 10 28 1.5 - - - 2006 - BUF 14 5 19 1.0 - - - 2006 - STL 4 1 5 0.5 - - - 2005 - STL 43 8 51 6.5 2 - 2 2004 - STL 23 8 31 1.0 1 1 - TOTAL 155 50 205 16.0 6 4 5
#72 DT Tom Johnson
Did you know?
*He was signed by New Orleans to a reserve/futures contract on Jan 21, 2011 after spending 2009 and 2010 with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.
*In 2010, he finished with 39 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.
*He was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2006 and went to camp with the Colts in 2006 and 2007 and was allocated by them to play for the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe in 2007.
*Career Stats: *No NFL stats
DE Cameron Jordan
Did you know?
*His father, Steve, played 13 seasons as a tight end in the NFL and spent his entire professional career with the Minnesota Vikings where he was a six-time Pro Bowl selection.
*While at Cal, he was the leader of a defensive unit that led the Pac-10 and ranked 18th nationally, allowing just 319.08 net yards per game during his senior season.
*He started 33-of-50 games at California (13 at RDE 20 at LDE).
Career Stats: (at California)
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - CAL 33 62 62 5 4 3 1 2009 - CAL 22 48 48 5 1 - 1 2008 - CAL 26 47 47 4 1 1 2 2007 - CAL 7 18 18 - - - 1 TOTAL 88 87 175 14 6 4 5
#75 DL Mitch King
Did you know?
*He was originally an undrafted free agent signed by Tennessee in 2009.
*He appeared in four games for Indianapolis in 2010 and spent the final two weeks on the Saints practice squad.
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TCK
|AST
|TOT
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - IND
|1
|2
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|1
|2
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
#95 DT Swanson Miller
Did you know?
*He was signed to reserve/futures contract by the Saints on Jan. 14, 2011.
*He was originally signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2010.
Career Stats: None
#90 DT Shaun Rogers
Did you know?
*In ten NFL seasons, he has started 124 of 140 games, while recording 391 tackles, 38 sacks, one interception, 24 pass defenses, four forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.
*He has been named to the Pro Bowl for three times.
*He has blocked 14 field goal attempts in his career.
*He scored his first career touchdown when teammate James Hall stripped the ball from Saints RB Aaron Stecker and he picked it up and raced 21 yards for a touchdown at New Orleans, on Dec. 24, 2005.
*His father, Ernie, played at Rice (1975-78), was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1979 and played in both the CFL and USFL.
Career Stats:
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - CLE 14 3 17 2.0 - - - 2009 - CLE 27 9 36 2.0 1 - - 2008 - CLE 61 15 76 4.5 4 - - 2007 - DET 26 13 39 7.0 3 - 4 2006 - DET 19 1 20 3.0 - - 1 2005 - DET 29 10 39 5.5 2 2 1 2004 - DET 48 20 68 4.0 5 - 1 2003 - DET 42 16 58 4.0 5 1 - 2002 - DET 26 22 48 2.5 2 - 2 2001 - DET 60 21 81 3.0 4 1 - TOTAL 352 130 482 37.0 26 4 9
DE Greg Romeus
Did you know?
*He was a consensus All-American and All-Big East preseason selection at Pittsburgh heading into his senior year but was limited to two games due to back and knee injuries and registered seven assisted tackles and one pass defense in 2010.
*As a junior, he shared the Big East Player of the Year award after he started all 13 games at RD and registered 43 tackles (22 solo).
*He attended Coral Glades (Coral Springs, Fla.) HS, where he lettered four times in basketball before playing football as a senior at tight end and defensive end.
Career Stats:(at Pittsburgh)
|YEAR
|TCK
|AST
|TOT
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - PIT
|-
|7
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2009 - PIT
|22
|21
|43
|8.0
|-
|2
|-
|2008 - PIT
|26
|25
|51
|7.0
|-
|-
|-
|2007 - PIT
|28
|13
|41
|4.0
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|76
|66
|142
|19.0
|-
|2
|-
#91 DE Will Smith
Did you know?
*His 55 career sacks ranks fourth in club record books behind Rickey Jackson (115), Wayne Martin (82.5), Pat Swilling (76.5).
*He has caused 17 fumbles and recovered six of them.
*He has been voted a team captain by his teammates each of the past two season.
*He was the Big-10's Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year as senior at Ohio State.
He and his wife, Racquel, have three children, William J. Smith, Lisa Mya Smith and Wynter Chase Smith.
Career Stats:
|YEAR
|TCK
|AST
|TOT
|SCK
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2010 - NO
|34
|5
|39
|5.5
|5
|1
|-
|2009 - NO
|36
|13
|49
|13.0
|3
|3
|-
|2008 - NO
|43
|18
|61
|3.0
|1
|1
|-
|2007 - NO
|47
|19
|66
|7.0
|3
|2
|3
|2006 - NO
|33
|18
|51
|10.5
|3
|3
|1
|2005 - NO
|48
|12
|60
|8.5
|4
|2
|1
|2004 - NO
|30
|10
|40
|7.5
|2
|6
|1
|TOTAL
|271
|95
|366
|55.0
|21
|18
|6
#99 DL Jimmy Wilkerson
*Did you know? *
*He played in all 16 games in reserve role in last season, his first as a Saint.
* The eight-year veteran was originally a sixth round draft choice of Kansas City in 2003 and played for Tampa Bay from 2008-09 before coming to New Orleans.
*In 119 career appearances – 21 starts – the former Oklahoma standout has notched 234 tackles with 14 sacks, 10 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 48 tackles on special teams.
*he and his wife Jamie have two sons, Tyson and Maddox.
Career Stats:
YEAR TCK AST TOT SCK PD FF FR 2010 - NO 14 2 16 2.0 - - - 2009 - TB 29 17 46 6.0 2 2 - 2008 - TB 22 1 23 5.0 2 1 1 2007 - KC 19 4 23 0.5 - - - 2006 - KC 19 5 24 0.0 2 - - 2005 - KC 20 2 22 0.0 2 - 1 2004 - KC 8 3 11 0.5 - - - 2003 - KC 11 3 14 0.0 - - - TOTAL 142 37 179 14.0 8 3 2