Fleur-De-Facts: Backfield

*He is ranked third in club history with a 4.7 yards per carry average.

*ProFootballFocus.com ranked him No. 1 on its Best Drop Percentage Rankings of running backs from 2008-10 as he only dropped one of his 112 catchable passes during that time span.

*He was one of only two rookie free agents to make the Saints opening day roster in 2007.

*He threw out the first pitch at the White Sox-Indians game on April 9, 2010.

*He played 40 games at Illinois and ranks sixth in school's history with 2,545 rushing yards.