Five Years Later: Reopening of the Superdome

"It was like an explosion," said Deloatch after the game. "It was like I just gave New Orleans a brand-new city."

WR Marques Colston, who as a seventh-round draft pick out of Hofstra was playing in first game at the Superdome, said the blocked punt established that it was "the Saints night."

"That was an opening statement right there," said Colston of the special teams touchdown. "That game is what laid the foundation of where we are as a team and an organization today and that touchdown set it off."

The Falcons responded on their second drive with a nine-play, 65-yard drive for a field goal.

Later in the quarter, the Saints marched 80 yards downfield on eight plays on a double reverse 11-yard touchdown run by Devery Henderson.

Rookie RB Reggie Bush was lined up on the right as a wide receiver. QB Drew Brees gave it to Bush on an end around and Bush handed it off to Henderson. Henderson, who benefited from a downfield block by Brees, raced down the right sideline for a touchdown.

Henderson's score marked the first time the Saints had scored two first quarter touchdowns in eight years.

"It was an exciting moment to be able to get in the endzone on that night," said Henderson. "After the play I thought 'Was that Drew on the block?' That is just the kind of player he is and it was a play I was honored to be a part of."

The Saints shut down Falcons QB Michael Vick and prevented the multi-talented player from making plays with his feet throughout the night. He started the night 2-for-12, including seven straight incompletions.

Saints special teams came up big again when S Josh Bullocks blocked a 25-yard Morten Andersen field goal attempt with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

K John Carney padded the Saints lead with two second quarter field goals, including a 51-yard boot to close out the first half.

The Saints opened the third quarter with a 12-play, 73-yard drive, capped by Carney's third-straight field goal to put the Saints lead at 23-3. New Orleans controlled the clock for 10:59 of the third quarter.

The black and gold were in cruise control the rest of the way as neither team was able to add to the scoreboard. The Falcons saw their last hope for a comeback vanish with 5:46 remaining on fourth-and-12 from the Saints' 31 when a Vick pass fell incomplete.

392 days after Katrina had struck land and flooded nearly 80 percent of New Orleans, the Saints had toasted their homecoming with a thrilling 23-3 victory.

"Tomorrow morning is going to come and all the problems that people have in New Orleans are still there, but for tonight they are given a chance to enjoy a moment in this dome that some thought they would never get to see again," said Tirico at the end of the broadcast.