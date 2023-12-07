Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Dec. 7

Saints practicing as game against Carolina Panthers nears

Dec 07, 2023 at 09:22 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 7:

  1. The New Orleans Saints practice again as they head toward an NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 10. After practice the the Saints coordinators will speak with the media and videos of the interviews will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. Senior writer John DeShazier will have the story of the day events this afternoon. Catch up on DeShazier's latest story on running back Alvin Kamara run through the Saints record books.
  3. After practice, the Saints will release the latest Saints Injury Report presented by LA CAT. Catch up on the Wednesday's injury report.
  4. The Saints announced roster moves on Dec. 6. Get to know the latest Saints roster additions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and linebacker Monty Rice.
  5. The Saints Practice Report for the day releases in the evening. Catch up on the Dec. 6 practice report.

Photos: Saints, Dairy Max host cooking competition with NOCCA, top New Orleans chefs

New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.

