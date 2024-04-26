 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Friday, April 26 | Gameday Playbook

Second day of the NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m.

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, April 25:

1. The 2024 NFL Draft continues with the broadcast of the second and third round selections at 6 p.m. broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The Saints currently hold the 45th overall pick in the second round. Visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections the draft.

2. The New Orleans Saints selected with the 14th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State. Learn more about the newest member of the Saints and check out his first interview.

3. The fourth week of the inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football continues with games of Sarah T. Reed vs. West Jefferson and East Jefferson vs. Bonnabel. Stay tuned for photo coverage from the week's games.

Promo-Draft-2024-1920-v2-041824

SAINTS DRAFT 2024

Get the latest news, interviews and pick coverage from the Saints selections in the 2024 NFL Draft!

DRAFT CENTRAL

Related Links

4. The Saints 45th pick in the draft is estimated to take place at 7:25. Check out everything else you need to know for Day 2 of the New Orleans Saints NFL Draft.

5. After the day's selections, Saints personnel will speak with the media about the selections and you can watch live at NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Day 1 in Detroit | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
1 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Adam Hunger/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
2 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Alika Jenner/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
3 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Alika Jenner/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
4 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Alika Jenner/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
5 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Alika Jenner/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
6 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Alika Jenner/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
7 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Doug Benc/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
8 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Doug Benc/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
9 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Alika Jenner/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
10 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Todd Rosenberg/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
11 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Alika Jenner/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
12 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Paul Sancya/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
13 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Paul Sancya/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
14 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
15 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
16 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Paul Sancya/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
17 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
18 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
19 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Adam Hunger/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
20 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
21 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
22 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Greg Payan/AP Images
Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga is selected by the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
23 / 25

Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga is selected by the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
24 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Lewis/NFL
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
25 / 25

Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jeff Lewis/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, April 25 | Gameday Playbook

First round of the NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m.
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, April 24 | Gameday Playbook

Derek Carr and Drew Brees to participate in Zurich Classic Wednesday Pro-Am
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, April 23 | Gameday Playbook

Saints GM Mickey Loomis to host pre-Draft press conference at noon CT
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, April 22 | Gameday Playbook

Saints head into the 2024 NFL Draft with nine picks
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, Jan. 8

Saints defeat Falcons, finish season 9-8
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Sunday, Jan. 7

Saints will play host to Atlanta Falcons at noon; CBS will broadcast the game
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Jan. 5

Saints head into final practice in preparation for NFC South clash against Atlanta Falcons
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Jan. 4

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 3

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 2

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Jan. 1

Saints-Falcons game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 7
Advertising