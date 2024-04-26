Five Things to Know About the Saints for Friday, April 26 | Gameday Playbook

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, April 25:
1. The 2024 NFL Draft continues with the broadcast of the second and third round selections at 6 p.m. broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The Saints currently hold the 45th overall pick in the second round. Visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections the draft.
2. The New Orleans Saints selected with the 14th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State. Learn more about the newest member of the Saints and check out his first interview.
3. The fourth week of the inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football continues with games of Sarah T. Reed vs. West Jefferson and East Jefferson vs. Bonnabel. Stay tuned for photo coverage from the week's games.
SAINTS DRAFT 2024
Get the latest news, interviews and pick coverage from the Saints selections in the 2024 NFL Draft!
4. The Saints 45th pick in the draft is estimated to take place at 7:25. Check out everything else you need to know for Day 2 of the New Orleans Saints NFL Draft.
5. After the day's selections, Saints personnel will speak with the media about the selections and you can watch live at NewOrleansSaints.com.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.