The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 2.
- It's Day 7 of the 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets. It'll be another padded practice for the Saints so stay tuned for photo and video coverage from practice or catch up on all the photo and video coverage you missed from the first week of practice on NewOrleansSaints.com and Saints social media channels.
- The Saints announced changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
- Wide receiver Michael Thomas spoke to the media August 1. "It's a blessing for sure just to be out there, not on the side watching, just being able to put stuff on film and then go back and critique it, go back and hone your craft," Thomas said. Senior writer John DeShazier covered Thomas' availability for NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Get a breakdown of Day 7 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 6 if you missed it.
- Todd Graffagnini wrote for NewOrleansSaints.com one of the keys to Day 6 was watching the offensive line and defensive line battle it out. With the team in pads again for Day 7, the battle in the trenches will be sure to figure into the equation again.